Sevierville Driver Services Center To Temporarily Close For Remodel

SEVIERVILLE- The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) will temporarily close the Sevierville Driver Services Center for a planned remodel. Beginning November 17, the Sevierville Driver Services Center will be closed until December 5 when it reopens.

The remodel will provide an updated appearance, new flooring, and furniture at the Sevierville Driver Services Center. Other nearby Driver Services Centers customers may visit include, the Gore Road Driver Services Center, Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center, and the Alcoa Driver Services Center. For additional alternative locations, online services, or to make a future appointment, click here.

• Gore Road Driver Services Center (Full-service center)- 209 Gore Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.

• Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center (Full-service center)- 7320 Region Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee 37914.

• Alcoa Driver Services Center (Full-service center)- 244 South Calderwood Road, Alcoa, Tennessee 37701.

The Department looks forward to these improvements for customers and our staff.

