Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,423 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,258 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: Library Celebrates Successful Literacy Practices with 2022 Literacy Award Winners

In celebration of the 2022 Literacy Awards winners and honorees, the Library of Congress will present a five-part webinar series to begin next month. A video and Story Map that are now available explore the impact of this year’s winners and honorees on individuals around the world through their successful literacy programs.

Click here for more information.

 

You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

You just read:

Latest News: Library Celebrates Successful Literacy Practices with 2022 Literacy Award Winners

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.