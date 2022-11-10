Latest News: Library Celebrates Successful Literacy Practices with 2022 Literacy Award Winners
In celebration of the 2022 Literacy Awards winners and honorees, the Library of Congress will present a five-part webinar series to begin next month. A video and Story Map that are now available explore the impact of this year’s winners and honorees on individuals around the world through their successful literacy programs.
Click here for more information.
