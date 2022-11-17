Case Study: Intermittent Vacuum Therapy Delivers Astonishing Results Fighting Cellulite
Cellulite keeps getting worse on legs, butt and thighs? A study conducted with latest generation cellulite vacuum therapy has demonstrated what really works.
Lymph does not flow by itself, it has to be flown! The REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART does exactly that.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellulite is a very common skin condition that causes lumpy, dimpled tissue on the thighs, hips, buttocks and abdomen. Wellcelerators LLC reports major breakthroughs in eliminating such conditions by use of a non-invasive remedy for cellulite also known as Intermittent Vacuum Therapy.
— Thomas Orths
Lymph drainage machines capable of conducting such Intermittent Vacuum Therapy are called “external heart for the lower body”. Unlike the devices used in space medicine, the REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART operates with alternating intermittent negative and positive pressure in defined intervals.
The alteration of negative and positive pressure increases capillarization, capillary dilatation and the flow of oxygenized blood in the lower extremities. During the phase of normal pressure, thanks to increased backflow venous blood and lymph move into the larger vessels.
PH increases due to an accelerated lymphatic drainage and micro-perfusion. This strengthens the connective tissue, increases collagen synthesis and has proven to help with getting rid of cellulite. Cellulite is mainly related to disrupted lymphatic drainage according to current scientific opinion. Since different methods promote different reflexes during intermittent vacuum therapy, that can be used to trigger various specific responses according to scientists.
An extension of the negative pressure phases is used to stimulate arterial perfusion, whereas an extension of the regular and positive pressure stages is used to increase backflow of venous blood and lymph.
A clinical study was conducted with 18 women aged 18 to 55 years suffering from issues with cellulite at the Institute Euromedicine Biophyderm in Montpellier, France. Each participant in the study underwent sessions ranging from 15 to 30 minutes each and two treatments per week with Intermittent Vacuum Therapy. Apart from the subjective benefits such as reduction of the venous net, reduction of orange skin, of skin dryness, improvement of skin tone, strengthening of the epidermis, a considerable reduction of the circumference of the thigh by several centimetres was noted. All patients felt well after the treatment. To read the full study go to https://rejuvenatorplatinum.com/the-cellulite-procedure/how-effective-is-a-cellulite-dimple-treatment-led-light-therapy-at-home/
Even though this clinical examination was conducted by deploying a medical grade "external heart for the lower body device", the very same Intermittent Vacuum Therapy -technology and additional preset wellness programs are available in the REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART made in Germany by the same manufacturer Weyergans High Care AG that produces the medical grade device referred to in this case study above.
These preset wellness programs include pressotherapy and photobiostimulation via LED light therapy. The REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART also provides preset programs for cosmetic skin care, body contouring, muscle recovery, amplification of training results, weight loss enhancement and prevention.
About Wellcelerators LLC:
As the exclusive international distributor of the REJUVENATOR PLATINUM ***** EXTERNAL HEART Wellcelerators LLC accepts direct-to-consumer sales and provides distribution channels for retailers.
For further information go to https://rejuvenatorplatinum.com
Thomas Orths
Wellcelerators LLC
email us here