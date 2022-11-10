Toxin Free USA Sues REI Outdoor Clothing Company for Kids' Jackets Allegedly Containing PFAS Chemicals

Washington, DC November 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toxin Free USA, a nonprofit dedicated to consumer protection and education, filed a lawsuit against Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI), an outdoor clothing and equipment retailer, alleging deceptive marketing of its Kids’ Rainwall Rain Jackets.

REI represents itself as a company where with each purchase, a consumer is “choosing to steward the outdoors, support sustainable business and help the fight for life outside.” It has also stated, “Bluesign®-approved materials conserve resources and protect the health of the environment, workers and wearer (your kid).”

Allegedly: lab testing revealed high levels of organofluorine, which is an indicator of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a class of toxic chemicals that studies have linked to cancer, autoimmune disease, thyroid disease, liver damage, decreased fertility, birth defects, hormone disruption, obesity, decreased immunity, and high blood pressure; studies also show PFAS, which are also known as “forever chemicals,” do not break down naturally in the environment, bioaccumulate in human bodies, and can be harmful at ultra low levels.

“As a mother, I'm appalled that REI would present its products as safe. It’s very disappointing that a company that promotes environmental activism would allegedly make products with highly toxic chemicals, damaging the environment. With each passing month, the scope of PFAS contamination grows. These chemicals are found at dangerous levels in water and farmland throughout the country. Allegedly, REI’s products contribute to untenable PFAS pollution and they must stop immediately,” said Diana Reeves, Executive Director of Toxin Free USA.

The REI suit, filed under the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act, seeks to end REI’s alleged deceptive marketing. Toxin Free USA is represented by Richman Law & Policy.

GMO/Toxin Free USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advocating for a clean, healthy food system and environment, non-toxic consumer products, and educating consumers about the hazards of GMOs, synthetic pesticides and other toxins.

