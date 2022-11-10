Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of 8.4 Acre Matera, Italy Hilltop Estate in Just 49 Days

Matera hilltop town, close to Puglia and the beach Traditional stone-built villa with old-world charm Inside, the home features; marble floors; vaulted ceilings; french doors; fireplace; arched doorways; owner’s retreat with gorgeous terraces and countryside views; Phillipe Starke and Grohe fixtures; chef’s kitchen with island and glass top dining table, Additional spaces include an entry courtyard; 12.5m infinity-edge pool; large south and west-facing terraces with stone cloisters; shaded pergola seating areas; summer kitchen and bar with a stone pizza oven South-facing terrace with infinity-edge pool.

The Italian estate with unending 360-degree views of the famous Matera landscape is pending sale after a successful auction and just 49 days of global exposure.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce Masseria Mimosa, a 2,615 square-foot home, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Gemma Bruce of The Viewing.

Originally listed for €1.4 million, Masseria Mimosa was sold via auction on 8 November.

The global exposure generated by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in the 49 days prior to the sale resulted in over 11,253+ website/page views and 6 active bidders.

Perched on a hilltop, Masseria Mimosa has 360-degree views of the famous Matera landscape, a 12.5m infinity-edge pool, large south and west-facing terraces with stone cloisters, a summer kitchen, and bar with a stone pizza oven, and a perfectly manicured garden with olive trees. Aside from being chosen as a filming location for the most recent James Bond movie, Matera is reputed to be the third-oldest, continuously inhabited place on earth.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key®giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key®giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

