Broadtree Hires New CEO and Executive Operating Partner

Charlotte, NC November 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tim Reardon, former CEO of Constellis, President of Lockheed Martin Information Systems & Global Solutions, and President of Leidos Defense and Intelligence, has joined Broadtree Partners to lead the development and implementation of Broadtree’s GovCon strategy in aerospace, defense, intelligence, and mission support services. As an operating executive for Broadtree Partners, Reardon will serve as CEO and Chairman of the Board for Broadtree portfolio company Sayres Defense, and guide investment strategy, sourcing, and acquisitions for Broadtree’s GovCon platform expansion.

Sayres Defense, a leading provider of mission support services to the Department of Defense for over 20 years, is the first acquisition within the Broadtree GovCon strategy and establishes a robust, proven and scalable platform for additional acquisitions in the GovCon systems engineering and mission support space. Together, with mission-driven investors, the Broadtree team, led by Tim Reardon, is well-prepared and positioned to enable Sayres and future Broadtree portfolio GovCon businesses to grow by providing strong mission focused operational and financial leadership.

"Broadtree Partners and Sayres would like to thank Joel Willett for his service to the company to-date. He provided steady leadership during the acquisition and his hard work post-close has helped to build a platform that is ready for the next phase of its maturity,” said Broadtree Managing Partner Brad Batten.

Broadtree Partners, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a middle market private equity firm with a specific focus on aerospace, defense, and government services businesses. To date, Broadtree has three significant platform investments in these markets, and is positioned to fuel significant, long term, sustainable growth over the next few years with additional acquisitions in the government contracting space.

Central to Broadtree’s strategy is a commitment to identify and partner with talented executives from small to medium sized businesses to drive value while preserving legacy and company core values through flexible acquisition arrangements ranging from operational partnerships to seamless, coordinated exit and transfer of leadership.

“I’m truly honored to step into the Sayres CEO role, and looking forward to working with the Broadtree team to successfully execute our GovCon strategy,” says Reardon. Broadtree Founder and Managing Partner Dave Slenzak says, “We’re excited to have Tim join the team and lead our Govcon investment strategy to create the next great middle-market government mission support contractor. Tim’s operational and leadership experience will help our businesses execute their strategies and assist clients in achieving their missions.” Brad Batten, Managing Partner at Broadtree added, “We are thrilled to partner with Tim on the Broadtree Govcon strategy. He brings a deep record of successful leadership in the Govcon industry.”

Reardon is a 25-year government contracting industry veteran and a four-time Wash 100 honoree. In addition to his senior executive roles at Constellis, Lockheed Martin, and Leidos, Reardon, has served on multiple boards including LM UK, LM Australia, Zeta Associates, the Intelligence and National Security Alliance, and the Humane Rescue Alliance. Prior to joining industry, Reardon served as an operations officer and intelligence analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency.

