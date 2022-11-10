Online Support Group App, Relay Launches Exciting New "External Supporter" Feature

Addiction support group application, Relay launches a feature allowing for supporters not found through the app to participate in their loved one's recovery.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recovering from addiction in a support group can be intimidating and at times even complicated. Despite the knowledge that support groups increase the success rate of recovery, some people struggle to take the leap of joining an in-person group. Support group app Relay recognizes and addresses these issues with their online services. Their process is as simple as downloading the app, taking a simple survey to help match you with your team, and completing a guided orientation to learn about the app's tools.

In the past, Relay would match you with a team of anonymous supporters that are experiencing similar struggles to your own. The only issue with this was that it didn't leave room for the real-life supporters in their lives to participate. Now with their new "external supporter" feature, anyone from friends to family members to therapists to co-workers can join in on the support. The release of this feature allows these people to get connected to their loved one's profile on Relay. Here they can follow their progress and even give encouragement without needing to be in the actual support group. This has enabled Relay to protect the individual's privacy while still becoming a comprehensive platform for developing a support system.

Relay was developed alongside the guidance of trusted clinicians and professionals who helped shape the app in the most constructive way possible. The result allows for peer-to-peer sharing which fosters deep connections and shame-free accountability within each support group. In addition to peer support, the app also offers a set of guided tools that are designed to help you progress in your recovery. The addition of external supporters to the app rounds out the expertly designed features that Relay provides to help users overcome unwanted behaviors. In the future, Relay plans to continue to focus on connection and accountability for its users to provide them with long-term healing and success.

###

About Relay: Relay is an expertly designed app that endeavors to strengthen support systems so users can stay connected and accountable. Relay's matching technology intelligently pairs the user with four to eight similar individuals based on a few factors such as type of support needed, personal characteristics, and engagement optimization. In addition to the support group, they also provide a set of tools built specifically for healing and behavioral change in a tight-knit team environment.

Media Contact

Chandler Rogers, Relay, 636-459-0593, chandler@joinrelay.app

SOURCE Relay