Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Increase Textile Industry Workers in the Philadelphia Region

Waynesboro, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced $189,000 in new funding for Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center (DVIRC) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to address the need for sewing machine operators in southeastern Pennsylvania’s textile industry through the creation of a Training Collaborative.

“The funding awarded today will help increase workers in the manufacturing industry while taking steps to ensure there is a long-term solution,” said Gov. Wolf. “Throughout my administration, I have been committed to supporting Pennsylvania’s vital manufacturing industry. I am always pleased when MTTC funding is awarded and am proud of what this program has achieved.”

DVIRC plans to use the funding for two primary activities on behalf of six participating companies. First, DVIRC will facilitate a strategic planning process with the companies to determine the requirements of the Training Collaborative to plan for the future demand for workers. This will help address the long-term challenges facing the sector. Second, DVIRC will work with immigrant/refugee service organizations to create an informal network that will identify, screen, and place viable candidates into vacant positions to address their current need. This will place a minimum of ten individuals in open positions with participating companies and will include on-the-job training.

“The DVIRC is extremely grateful to DCED for this MTTC funding, which will help us increase the capacity for skilled manufacturing talent that is so desperately needed throughout the region,” said Tony Girifalco, DVIRC’s Executive Vice President. “Within the project, we will also be working with several immigrant and refugee service organizations to tap into their client base to increase the pool of workers for companies in their communities.”

DVIRC is an economic development business consulting firm established in 1988 to serve the needs of 4,500 small and mid-sized manufacturers in southeastern Pennsylvania. The organization’s primary focus is to assist clients to grow the value of their business through consulting services, training and education, and executive network groups.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 86 projects and invested more than $18 million through the MTTC program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry-level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

