PREDIK Data-Driven Helps US Manufacturers Uncover Blind Spots with its Competitive Intelligence Tools
PREDIK Data-Driven helps industries find relevant insights about competitors & customers with a unique geolocation approach, using alternative data.
Companies can now uncover blind spots against leading competitors and go from digital to the real field, by understanding what really is happening inside any facility in the US.”CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA, US, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Location technologies and alternative data have been rapidly transforming the digital landscape. Many industries are getting benefits from this transformation. With new and innovative solutions entering different parts of people’s lives, industries can unlock and create new opportunities. Industrialists benefit greatly from geospatial and location intelligence tools as they can now perform a thorough market analysis to optimize their marketing and sales strategies.
PREDIK Data-Driven is a top research firm and data analytics company based in the US. The company also offers its data science solutions in Europe and Latin America. The team of experts working for PREDIK Data-Driven is constantly innovating and bringing in new and advanced data science solutions. Their geolocation tools are the leading market intelligence solutions, benefitting manufacturing companies in different parts of the world.
Companies can use geolocation tools to make well-informed decisions This novel approach, using alternative data, allows one to peel back the layers of any company, getting a deep understanding of their business relations: who they are selling to, who they are buying from, among other interesting data.
Andres Cobas, Head of Data at PREDIK Data-Driven stated, “With our competitive intelligence tools, companies can now uncover blind spots against leading competitors and go from “digital” to the real field, by understanding what is really happening inside any facility in the US.
Our competitive intelligence methodology consists of tracking the real behavior of the manufacturing market right on the field so that companies can answer questions like:
What uncovered need does my market have?
How much of a threat is my competition?
Am I losing or winning the market?
How is the market responding to my competitor´s offer?
PREDIK Data-Driven is also helping companies to analyze industrial areas and understand market potential, competitors´ supply chains, facilities, and truck trips. With these data, they infer business relationships between companies and locations within the US.
About PREDIK Data-Driven
PREDIK Data-Driven is a research firm based in the US, with more than 12 years of experience. Serving clients internationally, the company offers data-driven market research, competitive intelligence, and data analytics solutions to businesses across various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, food & beverage, and automotive, among others.
