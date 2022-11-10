New York Festivals Welcomes Diego Cannizzaro, Owner/Director of DMC Studio to the NYF Radio Awards Advisory Board
New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards competition welcomes Diego Cannizzaro to the NYF Radio Awards Advisory Board.
It is an honor to be part of the Advisory Board with outstanding colleagues from all the media worldwide.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards competition welcomes Diego Cannizzaro to the NYF Radio Awards Advisory Board.
— Diego Cannizzaro, Owner/Director of DMC STUDIO
“The 14-member Advisory Board panel is an international brain trust of innovative storytellers and industry executives whose expertise spans all genres of audio entertainment and journalism. Diego’s mastery of every aspect of his craft in works like Madre and Weightless brings emotions, memories, and sensations to his listening audiences. These insights and the Board’s essential guidance ensure that New York Festivals will continue to honor world-wide excellence across all platforms,” said Rose Anderson, VP, New York Festivals Radio Awards.
“I consider New York Festivals as an iconic common place, in a global level speaking. A meeting point for all who are really involved in storytelling in the media. Personally, it is an honor to be part of the Advisory Board with outstanding colleagues from all the media worldwide.” –Diego Cannizzaro, Owner/Director of DMC Studio
A multi-talented storyteller, Diego Cannizzaro brings his industry experience and award-winning perspective to the 2023 New York Festivals Radio Awards Advisory Board. He joins an esteemed board of globally respected content creators and industry leaders.
As Owner/Director of DMC STUDIO in Buenos Aires, Diego specializes in radio arts, sound stories, commercials, field recording, sound design and mixing. An industry pro known for award-winning work, he creates audiovisual productions for radio, TV, social networks, and movies.
With 8 Gold New York Festivals Radio Awards, 1 Silver, and 6 Bronze, he has also earned two NYF Grand Awards, the ultimate honor presented at the NYF Radio Awards Storytellers Gala.
Since 1995 Diego has utilized his hybrid skills as a scriptwriter, sound designer, musician, radio producer, video editor, post producer, director and tv producer. His impressive career trajectory has seen Diego working within the best first-line radio stations in Buenos Aires, as an independent audiovisual producer, and creating an unmistakable style through sounds and graphics among all media productions.
In his additional role as Head Director for Audiovisual Promotions Art Design & Graphics for Canal 9 | IP Noticias, Diego directs and leads a team of 35 people. He also serves as a Radio Producer for Urbana Play FM.
The New York Festivals Radio Awards 65-year legacy provides a showcase to celebrate world-class storytellers from around the globe. The competition honors creative innovation and excellence in broadcast and audio content across all genres and platforms.
The entry deadline for the 2023 Radio Awards competition is January 31, 2023. To enter, for Rules and Regulations and 2023 Radio Awards Categories visit: https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/.
Award-winning entries will be celebrated at the NYF Storytellers Gala taking place on April 18th at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas. This is the 13th year of New York Festivals strategic partnership with NAB.
To view the 2022 NYF Radio Award winners showcase, visit: https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/.
About NAB Show
The 2023 NAB Show will be held April 15-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. NAB Show is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment, and technology. NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.
Gayle Seminara Mandel
New York Festivals
