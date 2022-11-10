State Releases October 2022 General Revenue Report
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for October 2022 grew 16.7 percent compared to those for October 2021, from $775.3 million last year to $904.4 million this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2023 fiscal year-to-date increased 17.1 percent compared to October 2021, from $3.54 billion last year to $4.14 billion this year.
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Individual income tax collections
- Increased 15.0 percent for the year, from $2.52 billion last year to $2.90 billion this year.
- Increased 15.9 percent for the month.
Sales and use tax collections
- Increased 8.2 percent for the year, from $923.4 million last year to $999.4 million this year.
- Increased 24.1 percent for the month.
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
- Increased 25.1 percent for the year, from $243.0 million last year to $303.9 million this year.
- Decreased 27.6 percent for the month.
All other collections
- Increased 51.9 percent for the year, from $146.0 million last year to $221.7 million this year.
- Increased 69.9 percent for the month.
Refunds
- Decreased 4.2 percent for the year, from $298.4 million last year to $285.9 million this year.
- Increased 9.1 percent for the month.
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.