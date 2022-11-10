Families in Need Face Turkey Shortage This Holiday Season at Carmelitos Public Housing Development in Long Beach, CA
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carmelitos Public Housing Development faces a 400-turkey shortage that threatens to ruin the holiday season for its residents. The low-income public housing development in Long Beach, CA is comprised of over 713 mixed development low income housing units providing housing for over 1600 individuals including seniors, adults with disabilities, and youth who might have to go without turkeys this year.
Previously gifts, turkeys and holiday cheer were shared with residents. Community organizations participated in creating lasting memories that made the holidays special. This year the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the organizations that traditionally support the Carmelitos Public Housing Development. As a result, there are not currently enough turkeys to go around.
The community is being asked for its support. A tax-deductible financial donation or in-kind support providing turkey gift-cards to residents in the Carmelitos Public Housing Development is being requested.
With the community’s support four hundred $25 gift cards will be securely issued to families in need. Recipients will be able to redeem their gift cards at local and online grocery stores. Residents will also be provided with health resource information regarding COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations.
Supporters such as The April Parker Foundation, Sharifah Hardie for Senate 2024 and Teach 1 Reach 1 Foundation have stepped up to assist these venerable residents. Yet, there is more work to be done. The Carmelitos Public Housing Development still faces a 400-turkey deficit and residents are still in need of the community’s support.
A grant by The April Parker Foundation is raising money to feed these families. 100% of all donations will go directly to the Carmelitos families:
$25 feeds 6 individuals
$100 feed 24 individuals
$1000 feeds 240 people
$8000 feeds 2400 individuals
Donations are being accepted at: https://donorbox.org/turkeydrive
About The April Parker Foundation
The April Parker Foundation is a 501(c)3 community-based organization that strives to uplift underserved communities through culturally relevant, highly supportive services. Their mission is to strengthen communities by promoting stability, security, and wellbeing in the lives of individuals, families, veterans, and small businesses. Their goal is to positively impact the health, social and economic outcomes of the residents of Los Angeles County.
