UK global broadcaster puts its Sky TV channel in student hands so they can earn valuable real world on-air experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayozat TV has been working with the University of Central Lancaster (UCLan) to give students the opportunity to put their coursework on air through its SKY channel and its internet broadcast platforms.

The airtime programme, which has been running with the university since 2020 has seen students produce three seven-part TV series, and has proved so popular that Ayozat is now opening up its channels and expertise to other universities across the UK.

Adam Robson, course leader for UCLan’s TV production programme said: “Prospective employers worry about students’ lack of industry experience, the station gives our postgraduate learners the hard-nosed broadcast experience they need, as well as confidence to take on interview and casting scenarios.

“Thanks to the Ayozat programme our students gain broadcast credits while they study, meaning that the transition to the industry is easier and their success rate is higher.

“The results speak for themselves. Our students have landed jobs on top programmes, from First Dates and Britain’s Got Talent to Coronation Street and Dr Who.

Ayozat business development head Ross Ravago said: “When we started the airtime programme with UCLan we never realised just what a game-changer it would be, and we certainly never dreamed we’d be swamped with requests from other universities to get their students on board. I guess I shouldn’t be surprised given the competitive edge it delivers!”

The programme also provides universities and students with direct exposure to TV networks, and infrastructure, and introduces them to the hidden worlds of distribution and copyright, through Ayozat’s deep network layer and RightsMint.com, its new IP ownership platform.

“There is a huge opportunity for students to get their content broadcast on the Ayozat TV and OTT platforms as our partnership with Adam at UCLan has proved. I am very excited to start offering this programme and new technologies to other universities in the UK,” explains Ravago.

Umesh Perera Chairman and founder of Ayozat added: “This partnership with universities will allow so many creators to write, produce, broadcast, distribute and protect their work, be it music, TV, film, sports or esports. It’s an honour for Ayozat to be able to facilitate this and it will help so many talented individuals get seen.”

About Ayozat TV

demand (VOD) platform and a live TV network featuring over 150 TV channels. This includes Ayozat TV which broadcasts on SKY Channel 186.

Amazon Fire. Ayozat TV channel alongside the OTT product combines to provide the company’s full-stack media offering.