Director Declaration

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

 

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Catherine J. Hughes, Non-executive Director of the Company, was appointed to the Board of Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) on November 9, 2022.

 

November 10, 2022

 

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

 

ENQUIRIES

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.


