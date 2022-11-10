Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,722 in the last 365 days.

GoCaine Now Available in Germany

Close up photo of GoCaine board with logo at top and showing a game underway. At the bottom are the words Strategy, Diplomacy, and Adrenaline

Close up photo of GoCaine Game Underway

GoCaine logo written in powder font invoking cocaine imagery along with the Japanese word Go which is the word for the ancient game of surrounding stones.

GoCaine Logo

Kharitago Games Inc. announces: Strategy board game, GoCaine, now available in Germany.

We are now working on increasing distribution through retailers and into other regions. GoCaine will soon be available in France, Spain, and Italy.”
— Richard Nguyen-Marshall
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoCaine, the multiplayer Go strategy board game in which 2-6 players compete to build the most lucrative cocaine distribution network, is now available in Germany through Amazon.de.

GoCaine uses area control mechanics from the ancient game of surrounding stones known as Weiqi in China, Baduk in Korea, and Go in Japan. It is a game of both area control and logistical and economic efficiency. Players deploy multipurpose security cells to gain control of territory from which they can buy, ship, or sell cocaine. Profits are used to expand and improve smuggling pipeline infrastructure. Players buy political influence to protect their shipments from interdiction operations and to utilize law enforcement to disrupt opponents’ supply lines. Alliances can be made and broken, making for lively social interaction. Detailed information about the game can be found on the company’s website, gocaingame.com, and on the boardgamegeek database.

Kharitago Games released GoCaine last year in a soft launch in the US and Canada using predominantly online distribution channels. Earlier this year, distribution was established in the UK and in Mexico. “We are now working on increasing distribution through retailers and into other regions. GoCaine will soon be available in France, Spain, and Italy,” says Richard Nguyen-Marshall, game designer and CEO of Kharitago Games. “We will then focus our efforts on making it available in Japan and Korea by year’s end.”

About Kharitago Games Inc.
The word Kharitago is a made-up word combining a Romanization of the Arabic word for map with the Japanese word for the strategic game of surrounding stones (Go). Kharitago Games Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

+ +1 416-412-0082
Richard Nguyen-Marshall
Kharitago Games Inc.
email us here

You just read:

GoCaine Now Available in Germany

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.