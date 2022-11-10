GoCaine Now Available in Germany
Kharitago Games Inc. announces: Strategy board game, GoCaine, now available in Germany.
We are now working on increasing distribution through retailers and into other regions. GoCaine will soon be available in France, Spain, and Italy.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoCaine, the multiplayer Go strategy board game in which 2-6 players compete to build the most lucrative cocaine distribution network, is now available in Germany through Amazon.de.
— Richard Nguyen-Marshall
GoCaine uses area control mechanics from the ancient game of surrounding stones known as Weiqi in China, Baduk in Korea, and Go in Japan. It is a game of both area control and logistical and economic efficiency. Players deploy multipurpose security cells to gain control of territory from which they can buy, ship, or sell cocaine. Profits are used to expand and improve smuggling pipeline infrastructure. Players buy political influence to protect their shipments from interdiction operations and to utilize law enforcement to disrupt opponents’ supply lines. Alliances can be made and broken, making for lively social interaction. Detailed information about the game can be found on the company’s website, gocaingame.com, and on the boardgamegeek database.
Kharitago Games released GoCaine last year in a soft launch in the US and Canada using predominantly online distribution channels. Earlier this year, distribution was established in the UK and in Mexico. “We are now working on increasing distribution through retailers and into other regions. GoCaine will soon be available in France, Spain, and Italy,” says Richard Nguyen-Marshall, game designer and CEO of Kharitago Games. “We will then focus our efforts on making it available in Japan and Korea by year’s end.”
About Kharitago Games Inc.
The word Kharitago is a made-up word combining a Romanization of the Arabic word for map with the Japanese word for the strategic game of surrounding stones (Go). Kharitago Games Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.
+ +1 416-412-0082
Richard Nguyen-Marshall
Kharitago Games Inc.
email us here