Governor Lee Recognizes Tennessee Veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Veterans Services

Commissioner Tommy Baker, and Tennessee Adjutant General Major General Jeff Holmes recognized veteran

state employees and more than 450,000 Tennessee veterans at the annual Governor’s Veterans Day event.

“The Tennesseans who have bravely served our state and nation deserve our highest honor and respect,” said

Lee. “Today, I’m proud to recognize the dedicated men and women who continue to support Tennessee by

improving state programs, saving taxpayer dollars, and providing exceptional customer service.”

“Every year we honor current and former service members who have taken on the necessary task of defending

our nation,” said Baker. “While we can never repay the sacrifices they have made, it is important to show our

appreciation today for the noble work they have done to keep all of us safe.”

“Our veterans represent the pinnacle of patriotism,” said Holmes. “The glory of their service is theirs, the duty to

live our lives in a way that honors that service is ours.”

Lee recognized the achievements of five outstanding veteran state employees currently making a difference

within their area of expertise. The following employees have nearly 50 years of combined service to the state of

Tennessee:

Dyshea Brown is an Executive Administrative Assistant and has been with the Tennessee Department of

Agriculture for eight years. Dyshea served with the United States Army from 1985 to 1993 as a Personnel

Administrative Specialist earning various awards including the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense

Service Medal.

Matthew (Matt) Eakes is currently a Senior Operations Technician with The Tennessee Department of

Transportation (TDOT). Since joining TDOT in May 2012, Matt has been a Highway Worker, and an Operations

Technician 1 & 2. Matt joined the United States Marine Corps in 2007 as a Rifleman and earned the rank of

Lance Corporal before his Honorable Discharge in 2011. Matt’s awards include the Navy and Marine Corps

Achievement Medal with Combat “V” for Valor, Combat Action Ribbon- Marine Corps, the NATO Service Medal-

ISAF Afghanistan, and numerous other campaign and service awards.

Jim Guffey became a State of Tennessee employee in 2005 with TennCare as a Communications Specialist and

is now a Web Developer. During Jim’s twenty-two years of United States Army service, he rose to the rank of

Sergeant Major while earning (3) Meritorious Service Medals, (4) Army Commendations Medals, (3) Army

Achievement Medals, the Drill Sergeant Identification Badge and numerous other badges, campaign, and

service awards.

Shannon Velasquez began her career with the Department of Health in April 2019 as a Built Environments Coordinator and Grants Manager. Shannon was a Captain with the U.S. Air Force from 2011 to 2016 and worked

in Spaces Operations. She was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, (2) Air Force Commendation

Medals, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and various other training

and service awards.

TBI Special Agent Rob Schlafly has served the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation with distinction since 2011.

Robert was an Infantryman with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1999 to 2006 where he was awarded the National

Defense Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Armed Forces

Reserve Medal w/ “M” device, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

###

