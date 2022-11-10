Gradient MSP partnership enables Enclave Networks to streamline billing reconciliation for partners
Synthesize platform will bring smart, efficient billing to Enclave partners who rely on the power of simple, automated private networksCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gradient MSP continues to grow its universe of integration partners, announcing its partnership today with UK-based Enclave Networks.
“We’re excited to begin adding international vendors to our Synthesize platform,” says Colin Knox, CEO and Co-Founder of Gradient MSP. “The inherent challenges faced by MSPs are universal, with billing reconciliation being right at the top of that list. By integrating with Gradient, Enclave is opening the door to its partners to experience pain-free reconciliation.”
Enclave Networks has baked simplicity into its business model
Enclave’s secure connectivity is an agent-based, SaaS solution and is designed to be remotely deployed by RMM’s. Enclave does not require appliances, reducing management costs and is proven to create fewer service desk tickets than a traditional VPN. The ZTNA architecture can improve a customer’s existing network performance and allows more robust SLA’s for support contracts.
“Enclave are thrilled to announce our partnership with Gradient. By using the Synthesize platform, MSP’s can simplify their billing reconsolidation process, enabling focus on service delivery and customer success. Our partnership with Gradient is a keystone to our channel strategy,” says Tom Davis, Chief Revenue Officer of Enclave Networks.
Sign up for our Launch & Learn webinar where we demo the new Enclave Networks integration and answer all your questions
Billing reconciliation is easier with Billing Module
The Billing Module on the Synthesize platform reduces the operational headache of reconciling bills. MSPs who use the module can expect to reduce the time it takes to complete reconciliation tasks, uncover revenue they have been leaving on the table, and finally get paid for everything they do.
Vendors interested in building an integration with Synthesize, visit our Synthesize program page.
Pricing
MSPs looking to improve reconciliation can use a Standard Billing integration, such as Enclave Networks, at no cost. Additional Standard Billing integrations or Premium Billing integrations are available for $149 USD/month.
As a bonus, MSPs can combine the Alerts module with the Gradient Billing module and streamline their monthly reconciliation tasks. Complete details can be found on our Pricing page.
About Enclave Networks
Enclave Networks provides secure connectivity to organisations by offering a new kind of Zero Trust Network Access solution for both users and servers that works anywhere. enclave.io
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem an integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA of choice for billing and alerting. Gradient created the Synthesize Platform to eliminate MSP tech debt and bridge the gap between PSAs and the rest of an MSP’s toolstack. meetgradient.com
For more information or to set up media interviews, please contact:
Tom Davis
Chief Revenue Officer
Enclave Networks
tom.davis@enclave.io
Marie Davis
Director, Digital Marketing
Gradient MSP
Marie.Davis@meetgradient.com
Marie Davis
Gradient MSP
+1 403 660 4657
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other