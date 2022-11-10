Registry of Election Finance Seeking Responses to RFI

The Registry of Election Finance is seeking responses to the Request for Information (RFI) document posted below for the purpose of seeking potential vendors to provide an evaluation of the Registry’s TNCAMP online database and filing system.
