ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASES EXPLANATION FOR PROPOSED INITIATED MEASURE ON FOOD AND DRINK

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 9, 2022                                          CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878       

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has released the following Attorney General’s ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. 

The amendment language can be found here.

The Attorney General’s explanation was drafted after a thorough review of all the comments received during the proposed measure’s 10-day comment period.

State law requires the Attorney General to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.  See SDCL 12-13-9 & 12-13-25.1.  

For more information regarding ballot measures, please visit the Secretary of State’s website.

