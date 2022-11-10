Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,586 in the last 365 days.

Edd Fleming, M.D., former Senior Partner at McKinsey and Company, joins Enavate Sciences as Executive Vice President, Commercialization

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enavate Sciences, a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital, is pleased to announce that H. Edward (Edd) Fleming, Jr, M.D. has joined the firm as Executive Vice President, Commercialization. Dr. Fleming reports to James Boylan, Chief Executive Officer of Enavate Sciences, and will augment Enavate's capabilities in the origination, due diligence, and negotiation of investment opportunities and support of Enavate partner companies with a particular focus on clinical development and commercial assessment at the product and portfolio levels.   

Dr. Fleming was a Senior Partner at McKinsey and Company, where he was a leader in its Life Science practice.  He advised senior executives and Boards of pharmaceutical and biotech companies on their core strategic topics, including R&D, portfolio prioritization, and commercial & reimbursement strategy, as well as business development and M&A transactions. He was the global leader of McKinsey's R&D practice for the past 8 years, leading the firm's efforts in client service to R&D organizations and R&D knowledge development. 

"I am pleased to welcome Edd to Enavate Sciences and look forward to his leadership as we execute our strategy to be a partner of choice for innovative biotech companies that strive to transform patient care and improve quality of life," said Mr. Boylan. "Edd brings a wealth of relationships, experience, and judgment to Enavate Sciences that will greatly benefit our partner companies as they build their businesses through capital formation, clinical development, commercialization, and strategic considerations."

"I am thrilled to join Enavate Sciences to help build a business that will enable innovative biotech companies to advance important therapies and improve patients' lives," added Dr. Fleming. "As a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital, I believe Enavate Sciences is well positioned to partner with the most promising biotech companies."

Dr. Fleming earned his BA in Chemistry from Harvard, his MD from Vanderbilt University, and completed internal medicine training at Johns Hopkins Hospital and subspecialty training in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. He serves on the Boards of CRISPR Therapeutics, Komodo Health, and Egnite Health and the Board of Visitors for Vanderbilt School of Basic Sciences. 

About Enavate Sciences

Enavate Sciences is a portfolio company of Patient Square Capital dedicated to supporting therapeutic companies advancing medicines and enabling technologies with transformative potential to address patient need. Through the application of capital support and operational experience, Enavate strives to enable and empower a diverse portfolio of therapeutics companies to accelerate innovation. To learn more about Enavate, please visit www.enavatesciences.com.

About Patient Square Capital

Patient Square Capital (www.patientsquarecapital.com) is a dedicated health care investment firm that partners with best-in-class management teams whose products, services and technologies improve health. Patient Square utilizes deep industry expertise, a broad network of relationships and a true partnership approach to make investments in companies grow and thrive. Patient Square invests in businesses that strive to improve patient lives, strengthen communities and create a healthier world. Patient Square's team of industry-leading executives is differentiated by the depth of focus in health care, the breadth of health care investing experience, and the network it can activate to drive differentiated outcomes.

Media Contact:
Doug Allen/Zach Kouwe
Dukas Linden Public Relations
646-722-6530
Enavate@DLPR.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edd-fleming-md-former-senior-partner-at-mckinsey-and-company-joins-enavate-sciences-as-executive-vice-president-commercialization-301673970.html

SOURCE Enavate Sciences

You just read:

Edd Fleming, M.D., former Senior Partner at McKinsey and Company, joins Enavate Sciences as Executive Vice President, Commercialization

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.