Sports Coaching Platforms Market is Predicted to Reach USD 849.3 million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports coaching platforms market size was US$ 391.4 million in 2021. The global sports coaching platforms market is expected to grow to US$ 849.3 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.
The global sports coaching platforms market is experiencing exceptional growth opportunities due to the fast-paced digital era. Sports coaching platforms are gaining a vital place in the training industry as the software has the capability to sustain high-quality data gathering and share necessary information. Sports coaching platforms allow users to bring efficiency and functionality to teams and also improve the performance of the players. The advent of sport coaching platforms has significantly transformed the global sports industry by helping coaches guide, teach, train, and also keep track of schedules.
Factors Influencing the Market
Steadily growing internet users are primarily influencing the demand for the sports coaching platforms market. Sports coaching platforms are gaining significant popularity owing to the rising interest of people in advanced solutions. Online training is also gaining importance as coaches can keep track of the performance of each player without the need for regular interaction. Fitness trackers have high scope in the coming years and will contribute to revenue growth in the coming years.
Companies are generating high revenues with their innovative strategies and constant advancements. For instance, TeamSnap earlier made headlines as the firm celebrated 2021's Record Growth and Momentum. In March 2022, TeamSnap celebrated its tremendous growth in daily average users (DAU) by 47% YOY. The firm registered an increase of around 2 million unique user logins per day, which depicts the high scope of these technologies in the future.
However, a lack of awareness about the potential of sports coaching platforms may limit the growth of the market. Some developing and underdeveloped countries are lagging in this new technological era, which is limiting opportunities. However, India and China are steadily growing with the rising trend of online training, but then it will take significant time for technology to gain a vital place.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has been the triggering stage that accelerated the adoption of technologies across almost every industry vertical. The growing number of COVID-19 cases forced almost every training center to close its doors. Sports industry revenue has been largely affected by this, which convinced authorities to start relying on technologies. Sports coaching platforms allow coaches to train their students in any remote location without the need for physical presence, which in turn is driving the scope of the sports coaching platforms market.
Market Segmentation
On the basis of type, the non-professional segment leads with the highest revenue share
Based on type, professional and non-professional are the categories of the sports coaching platforms market, wherein the non-professional segment held the largest market share of 60% in 2021 because of the rising trend of home training by coaches and individual athletes. Additionally, the fact that non-professionals constantly focus on increasing the rate of success is further driving the growth of the segment.
On the basis of the pricing model, the subscriptions segment is holding dominance
Based on the pricing model, the global sports coaching platform market is bifurcated into one-time license and subscription, wherein the subscription segment leads with the highest market share. Apart from that, the one-time license segment will exhibit the highest CAGR because of the fact that companies are delivering economic yearly or one-time license plans, which could add more revenue.
On the basis of application, the baseball segment leads with the highest market share
On the basis of application, soccer, basketball, baseball, swimming, and others are the categories of the global sports coaching platforms market.
The baseball segment is expected to maintain its dominance by registering the highest growth rate of 14.8% during the forecast period.
On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is likely to lead in the coming years
On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific sports coaching platform market is likely to lead by exhibiting the highest CAGR of 17.4% because of the high rate of internet users in the region. Additionally, there are a significant number of sports institutes in the region, which are thriving to provide efficient training, thereby presenting attractive prospects for the market.
North America is holding a dominant place in the sports coaching platforms market in 2021 by obtaining the highest share of 32.5%.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key industry giants analyzed in the global sports coaching platform market include Coach Logic, AccelWare, AMP Sports, Grabba International Pty Ltd., AtheleticLogic, Edge10, Champion Century, Coach Me Plus, CoachLogix, Coach's Eye, Firstbeat, Fusion Sport, iGamePlanner, and others.
Key industry giants are highly focused on attracting more audiences through robust advancements. For instance, NBA Players Association inked a pact with the mobile sports coaching platform "Famer" in May 2020 with the aim to use the platform for uploading custom training videos, majorly for youth basketball players.
In October 2022, SPORTSESSION.COM pulled the veil off its sports coaching platform in order to offer access to a wide range of sports coaches to users. Through the platform, users can find their coaches and has a record of 1,400 coaches across 64 sports categories.
NBA Star Ben also announced the plan to launch its TrainingHub in October 2020. It is a platform to help amateur coaches in the development and testing of platforms. This free-to-download app is suitable for both Android and iOS.
