Wolf Administration Celebrates Investments in Communities and Affordable Housing at Little Lehigh Groundbreaking in Allentown

Allentown, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver was joined by elected officials, community leaders, and others in Allentown to help break ground on Little Lehigh, former public housing units that are being redeveloped into brand new, affordable homes.

“I’m honored to help break ground on this wonderful project, and I’m glad DCED could help fund this redevelopment,” said Secretary Weaver. “These new, affordable homes in downtown Allentown will certainly provide residents with a better place to live, work and play in the area.”

The Allentown Housing Authority received funding from DCED through a $650,000 COVID-19 ARPA Pandemic Response Grant Program grant in 2022 and a $500,00 Keystone Communities Program grant in 2021. Pennrose is serving as the developer on the project.

“The Little Lehigh community has provided affordable housing for low-income families for the last 50 years, and today we are extending that life into the future”, said Daniel R. Farrell, Executive Director of the Allentown Housing Authority. “This would not have been possible without the commitment of Pennrose and our partners in the community, including the Wolf Administration.”

Located off Lehigh Avenue, the redevelopment project will include the demolition of the site’s nine existing structures and the development of five new buildings with a mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments across the 63,000-square-foot development.

The project also will include the development of a playground and community building, with space for on-site management and maintenance, a community room, resident amenities, and a Head Start classroom.

“We’re proud to continue years of a successful partnership with Allentown Housing Authority to transform Little Lehigh, which has experienced significant deterioration over the last fifty years,” said Mark H. Dambly, Pennrose CEO. “Our shared vision for the site will provide the next generation of Little Lehigh residents with modern, sustainable housing and supportive services benefiting the local community for years to come.”

