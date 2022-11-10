Linear Vibration Motor Market Hit US$ 2,498.0 million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Linear Vibration Motor Market size was US$ 1,469.7 million in 2021. The global Linear Vibration Motor Market size is forecast to reach US$ 2,498.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. On the basis of volume, the market is growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/linear-vibration-motor-market
Haptic applications are increasingly using linear vibration motors. They offer several unique advantages over eccentric rotating mass vibration motors. They are employed in many handhelds, touchscreen devices, and other applications because they are more effective and have higher haptic performance characteristics. A vibration motor that generates an oscillating force along a single axis is known as a linear resonant actuator (LRA). These actuators use a magnetic coil to lift and lower a mass, causing vibrations augmented by a spring. In a moving coil arrangement, like that of an audio speaker, the coil moves while the magnet remains stationary. The magnets support the internal shaft of these linear vibration motors. The coil unit's core in iron-core linear vibration motors is made of iron. Iron increases magnetic force by a factor of two, resulting in a high force density and great thermal stability.
Market Influencing Factors
Among the factor driving the global market growth include the growing use of smart wearables. Research developments are fueling the wearable market's demand and creating innovative products like smart fabrics, wearables, and other smart products that integrate cutting-edge technology. Wearables have become increasingly popular due to the rise in the fitness craze among consumers. A linear vibration motor is a major component of smart wearables, which further incorporates virtual reality headsets, watches, and smart bands. The adoption rate of smart wearables is also increasing globally due to growing health awareness and the incorporation of smartphone functionalities.
Steering wheels for safety purposes as well as in central control systems utilize linear vibration motors. In addition, a growing opportunity in the global market for linear vibration motors is the possible use of these devices in automobiles.
The availability of low prices of substitute eccentric rotating mass (ERM) vibration motors may impede the overall market expansion. Due to its low cost and frequent acclaim from consumer electronics makers, the eccentric rotating mass (ERM) vibration motor is one of the most common alternatives to linear vibration motors in the consumer electronics industry. Additionally, the sales of linear vibration motors are dropping owing to the lack of knowledge about the benefits of these devices in underdeveloped and emerging economies.
Geographical Insights
Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2021 on the basis of revenue in the global linear vibration motor market and also is likely to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. In addition, China holds the global electronics sector with the largest number of leading consumer electronics manufacturers having their plants in China, thanks to lower labor costs and component prices.
Segments Overview
On the basis of product type, the global linear vibration motor market is bifurcated into moving-magnet, moving-iron, and moving-coil segments. In addition, the moving magnet accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is likely to have the fastest CAGR growth of 9.7% throughout the forecast period. In contrast to other linear vibration motors, the moving-magnet type is more commonly employed in consumer electronics since it maximizes performance. The growth of the moving-magnet-type segment of the linear vibration motors is therefore being driven by market participants who are consistently increasing their product portfolio.
In terms of applications, cellphones, loudspeaker, game device, and other categories are analyzed in the linear vibration motor market. In addition, the cell phones segment garnered a significant share in 2021 in the global market due to the rising adoption rate of cell phones, particularly smartphones, which are popular throughout the world. Additionally, the other segment is likely to exhibit a rapid annual growth rate in the global linear vibration motor market owing to the increasing adoption rate of smart wearables and the growing deployment of linear vibration motors in autonomous vehicles.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/linear-vibration-motor-market
Leading Company Profile
Nidec Corporation is an electric motor distributor and maker headquartered in Japan. The commercial equipment that contains their products includes electric, industrial, and other commercial equipment appliances like cars, and hard disc drives.
AAC Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a 1993-founded, civilian-run business with its main office located in Shenzhen, PR, China. It produces and sells acoustic components that have been shrunk in size. In the acoustic market, AAC Technologies creates, develops, and manufactures several miniature components, including speakers, receivers, and microphones. It manufactures these parts for portable electronics such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, ultra books, laptops, and e-readers.
Zhejiang Baolong M&E Co., Ltd. is the top manufacturer of DC micro motors and mini vibration motors worldwide, and it is based in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China. Founded in 1986, the company has spent more than 32 years specializing in producing mini-vibration motors and micro-DC motors. In addition to the smartphone industry, they also provide drive and vibration solutions for creating wearables, beauty equipment, healthcare items, electric toothbrushes, and other terminals.
Sanyo Electric is an electronics firm headquartered in Japan. The company produces and sells electrical appliances, and manufactures a variety of goods, including multimedia equipment, washing machines, dishwashers, vending machines, and freezers.
Oriental Motor is a top Japanese producer and supplier of fractional HP motors, gearboxes, actuators, driver/controllers, and thermal management products and solutions worldwide. For machine builders in numerous industries, Oriental Motor manufactures a variety of tiny fractional HP electric motors, actuators, drivers, and network devices.
Segmentation Outline
The global linear vibration motor market segmentation focuses on product type, applications, and region.
By Product Type Segment
Moving-Magnet Type
Moving-Iron Type
Moving-Coil Type
By Applications Segment
Cellphones
Loudspeaker
Game Device
Others
By Region Segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/linear-vibration-motor-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn