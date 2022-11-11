Framez House - Film Production Agency
Framez House
Framez House Top Film Production AgencyDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based in Dubai, UAE, Framez House is a full-service media production company that produces compelling films and media for businesses. It specializes in digital media services but also provides world-class photography & photoshoot services, post-production services, video production & videography services, and animated motion graphics services.
Since 2016, Framez House has been providing a diverse range of professional film and media production services at the most affordable rates in the market. It aims to highlight brands with attention-grabbing and unique photo and video content.
Framez house furnishes these services in various categories:
Videography
Framez House is known as an outstanding commercial & corporate video production company. Their videography services include:
Concept Design
Animated Videos
Commercials
Events Coverage
Explainer videos
Fashion video
Web promo videos
Corporate or branded documentaries
Food video
Web/TV series
360 videos
Product videos
Photography
Famous for its creative photography services in Dubai, Framez House has dealt with several brands and organizations. Their expert photographers shoot, retouch and publish event photography per clients’ demands and modern trends.
Food Photography
Fashion
E-commerce
Corporate
Event Coverage
Product Photos
360 Photos
Portraits
Aerial shoot
Real estate & architecture
Post Production
Framez House has more than seven years of experience in color grading and uses certified Davinci Resolve software engines and coloring systems. Their professionals master color correction, color grading, and footage restoration services to improve the final video so that it can beat its competition.
Its post-production services include:
Video Editing
Info-graphics
Visual effects
Color grading
Audio mixing
Branding
Subtitling
360* & VR
Brand Story
The brand story of Framez House started in 2011 when its founder Mohammed Hassan decided to use his camera to narrate stories of businesses through its lens.
His love for media production led him to lay the foundation of Framez House in 2016 with little capital. Fast forward to 2022, and the company has a team of 30 content creators who have successfully delivered projects worth 2 million dollars.
The company is fast expanding and hiring more resources to work diligently on clients’ projects. Framez house takes care of all phases of a project and delivers the final product to the client.
They have a diverse clientele in the private sector, including names like Hershey’s, Loreal Paris, Huawei, Adnoc, Fujarian beach resort, Piaget, Muslim Council of Elders, Talabat, Finance House, and Hitachi.
Their clients in the government sector include United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Office, Emirates Transport, and more.
Mike David
Framez House
+1 332-877-4728
publisher@framezhouse.com
Honor Ramadan Campaign