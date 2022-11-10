Nassau National Cable, Nominated For Small Business of the year, In the Annual Best of Small Business Awards, 2022
Fans Can Vote Online to Help Nassau National cable to Win Small Business Top Honor
A small business is an amazing way to serve and leave an impact on the world you live in.”UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nassau National Cable announced today that it has been nominated for Small Business of the year, in the Annual Best of Small Business Awards, 2022, hailed as America’s most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates leading small to mid-sized business visionaries. The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is presented by Small Business Expo, America's BIGGEST and most attended Business-to-Business Networking Event, Trade Show & Conference, hosted throughout 15 major US cities.
— Nicole Snow
‘It is an incredible achievement to be nominated among the tons of entries received this year for the Small Business of the Year Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe’- quoted Mr. Samuel Draper, owner of Nassau National Cable. From now until December 9, 2022, 11:59 PM, EST, Nassau National Cable fans can cast their votes on Public Voting Page.
Winners will be announced in late December 2022,
About Nassau National Cable:
Nassau National Cable® has been in the wire and cable business for over 60 years. It sells all types of aluminum and copper wire and cable. Nassau Cable is an internationally known electrical supply company. The range of products it carries is unprecedented, and its services extend to every corner of the globe. It works with many companies across the country, enabling it to offer a comprehensive inventory of wire and cable at below-market prices.
About The Best of Small Business Awards:
The Best of Small Business Awards™ is America’s most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates leading small to mid-sized business visionaries. With over twenty notable “Best of Small Business” categories to choose from, The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is one of the largest Annual Business Recognition Programs in the US.
The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is presented by Small Business Expo, America's BIGGEST and most attended Business-to-Business Networking Event, Trade Show & Conference, hosted throughout 15 major US cities. Small Business Expo was founded in 2008 with over 200 Successful Business Shows produced. Small Business owners and entrepreneurs attend Small Business Expo to attend cutting-edge business workshops, shop for vendors that can help their business grow & network with thousands of attendees to build strong business relationships.
Shikha Gupta
Nassau National Cable
+1 516-482-6313
