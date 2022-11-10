Drone Detection Optical Systems Market to Grow at 30+% CAGR by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drone detection optical systems market size was US$ 212.2 million in 2021. The global drone detection optical systems market is expected to grow to US$ 1,039.2 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the global drone detection optical systems market stood at 2,727 units in 2021, which is expected to grow to 13,153 units by 2027 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% during the forecast period.
Growing security breaching cases and upscaling use of surveillance and monitoring equipment are primarily shaping the scope of the global drone detection optical systems market during the study period. Drones are widely being adopted in industrial spaces as major components of regular business operations to monitor and manage traffic and also help reach risky sites.
Factors Influencing the Market
Drivers
Rapidly growing incidents of security breaching, along with the rising deployment of surveillance and monitoring systems across industries, are outlining the future of the drone detection optical systems market. Additionally, the low cost of drones is another factor driving their easy acceptability of drones for capturing data, performing surveillance, and disrupting networks. Industries are deploying drones to put up with this fast-paced technological revolution, thereby driving the scope of the drone detection optical systems market.
Restraint
The fact that drones are highly vulnerable to hacking, cloud-based attacks, hijacking, spoofing, and other cyberattacks are complicating the growth of the drone detection optical systems market. Also, the demand for cost-effective drone detection optical systems is also challenging for the vendors. The UK cybersecurity firm also warned users about the technologies that are used to hack drones so that the hacker can bypass technology controls.
Opportunities
The accelerating drone traffic is eventually upscaling the risks associated with them. The high risk of collision and privacy concerns related to the use of drones are some of them. Therefore, the drone detection optical systems market is expected to witness unprecedented growth due to the high demand for drone detection and tracking method, majorly for air traffic safety. Moreover, the market opportunities reside in technological advancements. The most challenging task for drone detection optical systems is to track the drones amid birds, clouds, and commercial airplanes.
Segmentation Analysis
The hardware component segment holds a 100% share of the global Drone Detection Optical Systems Market in terms of component
On the basis of the component, the hardware segment is the complete shareholding segment and will also exhibit the highest growth rate. Hardware is of vital importance in drone detection optical systems due to the incorporation of various sensors and cameras. The cameras and sensors play an essential role in providing excellent visuals in the form of images and videos.
Homeland security application leads with the highest market share in terms of application
On the basis of application, military, homeland security, and civilian/commercial are the categories of the drone detection optical systems market, wherein the homeland security segment leads with the highest revenue share. It is because of the fact that drone detection optical systems are widely being used in maritime security, counterterrorism, aviation security, border security, cybersecurity, port security, and other homeland security applications. The airport sub-segment within the civilian/commercial segment leads with the highest market share and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue.
North America holds dominance in the Global Drone Detection Optical Systems Market
In the global drone detection optical systems market, North America leads with the maximum revenue share because of the increasing cases of malicious activities along with the high demand for security and technological advancements. The US, in North America, leads with the highest revenue share of this regional drone detection optical systems market because of the upscaling demand for surveillance and monitoring equipment. In North America's drone detection optical systems market, homeland security obtains nearly half of the share in terms of application.
Europe had a significant contribution of 8% in the drone detection optical systems market because of the fact that the government and concerned authorities are emphasizing the safety of the public.
Competitive Landscape
Aronia is dealing in the drone detection optical systems market by offering highly advanced systems that specialize in measuring, tracking, and monitoring. Aronia's product portfolio includes an impressive range of intelligent drone detection and defense systems.
Lockheed Martin Corporation is a renowned American aerospace, defense, and information security technology company that performs research, design, development, and manufacturing of highly advanced drone detection optical systems.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is involved in the aerospace and defense industry for more than 100 years. The firm offers a vast range of advanced systems and services, specifically crafted for commercial, military, and government customers. The firm has maintained a strong foothold in the market because of its breakthrough technologies catering to artificial intelligence, advanced propulsion, electrification and various other fields.
Citadel Defence produces automated, counter-drone solutions that find applications in the military, government, and commercial sectors. Citadel defense is known for its robust technologies that incorporate Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The firm's main focus is to address individual drone threats and swarms through surgical precision since its establishment in 2014.
Robin Radar Systems manufactures highly efficient radar systems used to track targets. The firm aims to offer actionable information through its robust technology, which aims to enhance the safety and security of both humans and birds.
Market Segmentation
By Component:
Hardware (Equipment)
By Application:
Military
Homeland Security
Civilian/ Commercial
o Airports
o Energy & Utilities
o Critical Infrastructures
o Data Centres
o Stadiums
o Residential
o Other Public Venues
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Poland
Rest of Europe
Japan
Rest of the World
