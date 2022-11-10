Pen Needles Market worth USD 3.5 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, New Opportunities, Growth Hubs, ROI

Pen Needles Market

The pen Needles Market size was valued at USD 1.5 Bn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow by 11.5 % from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 3.5 Bn.

In 2021, Europe dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 40.00%, followed by North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Pen Needles Market” report published by Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.5 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 11.5 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Pen Needles Market Scope and Methodology

The Pen Needles Market report discusses the global market's drivers, opportunities, and restraints during the forecast period. The report contains detailed analysis of the primary market and consumer application sectors, significant regions and consumption, distributors, major producers, raw material suppliers, and their contact information, as well as an industry chain relationship analysis. This report's study also contains product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structure, and data information organised by area, technology, and application. The report covers the innermost levels of the market, market estimates and forecasts, which helps build a greater market-specific view for size, shape, and industry trends within each industry segment. Various industry trends and real-time developments are factored into identify key growth factors and the future course of the market.

The Pen Needles Market is segmented by product, needle length, and therapy for segment-wise analysis of the market. The research process encompasses the most reliable research methodology for its market intelligence and industry analysis. The research process is designed to deliver a balanced view of the global pen needles market and allows stakeholders to make informed decisions, to attain their highest growth objectives. MMR offers extensive research and analysis, based on a wide variety of factual inputs, which largely include interviews with industry players, reliable statistics, and regional intelligence. The in-house industry experts play an instrumental role in designing analytic tools and models, tailored to the requirements of a particular industry segment.

Pen Needles Market Overview

Pen needles are used in conjunction with medication/injection pens to administer medications subcutaneously to patients with different medication requirements. Over the years, pen needles have evolved into alternative drug delivery methods to conventional syringe and needle technologies. One of the major consumer segments that use pen needles is the diabetic population. Consequently, several vendors have developed and launched new technologies for the unique requirements of diverse patient populations.

Pen Needles Market Dynamics

Advances in self-injectable devices have improved the quality of care and minimized costs associated with managing and treating a diverse array of diseases. Factors such as the surge in the number of biological drugs that cannot be administered orally will drive the demand for self-injectable devices even further in the future. The demand for self-injection devices is rapidly increasing due to the high prevalence and incidence rate of chronic diseases, technological advances, new product development, commercialization, and product differentiation strategies adopted by leading pharmaceutical companies across the world.

New pen needles with better features than conventional needle variants are being introduced to the market. These next-generation pen needles are expected to offer significant advantages for healthcare providers, nurses, and patients in at-home settings. Consequently, several manufacturers are focusing on measures to improve their traditional portfolios for pen needles.

There has been a considerable surge in patient populations for chronic conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. The rise in the number of biosimilar therapy prescriptions for rohn’s disease and cancer has also resulted in an uptick in self-injections at home or away from a healthcare provider (HCP) office.

However, a significant proportion of diabetic patients worldwide tend to reuse insulin pen needles. The side effects associated with needle reuse include exposure to bacterial growth on the needle and the risks of lipohypertrophy (lumpy skin) and breakage of fine needle tips. This is expected to restraint the pen needles market growth during the forecast period.

Pen Needles Market Regional Insights

In 2021, Europe dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 40.00%, followed by North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe has the highest revenue share in the global market due to the high demand for insulin pens in almost all European countries. Most governments across Europe offer exceptional health insurance coverage for diabetes treatment along with advanced healthcare. Most physicians in the region are highly prescribing insulin pens as they are affordable and more convenient to use for the self-management of diabetes. In addition, the use of growth hormones, especially among adults engaged in bodybuilding is also increasing the usage of pen needles.

The presence of large diseased populations and better access to treatment for anaphylaxis, specifically epinephrine auto-injectors, are major growth drivers for North America. Furthermore, the strong presence of prominent vendors that offer epinephrine auto-injectors vendors is another reason for the high uptake of epinephrine auto-injectors in the North American region. The expansion of the anaphylactic patient pool due to factors such as food, medications, the launch of generic epinephrine auto-injectors, and the necessity to treat the condition among both adults and children, is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Pen Needles Market Segmentation

By Product

Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles

By Needle Length

4 mm

5 mm

6 mm

8 mm

10 mm

12 mm

By Therapy

Insulin

Glucagon-like-Peptide-1 (GLP-1)

Growth Hormone

Pen Needles Market Key Competitors

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ypsomed Holding AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Owen Mumford

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Allison Medical

AdvaCare Pharma

Berpu Medical Technology

ARKRAY

GlucoRx

HTL-STREFA

UltiMed

Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices

Artsana Group

PromiseMed Diabetes Care

Montmed

Trividia Health

VOGT Medical Vertrieb

Van Heek Medical

Simple Diagnostics

Iyon

Links Medical Products

MHC Medical Products

Key questions answered in the Pen Needles Market are:

What are Pen Needles?

What is the growth rate of Pen Needles Market for the next five years?

What is the nature of competition in Pen Needles industry in developed and developing economies?

Who are the key players in the Pen Needles Market?

Who are the market leaders in Pen Needles in Europe?

Who are the market leaders in Pen Needles in Germany and China?

Who are the market leaders in Pen Needles in India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and U.S.?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Pen Needles Market?

Who held the largest market share in Pen Needles Market?

What are the factors for the growth of Europe region in Pen Needles Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

