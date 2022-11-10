Scratch Another “Class A Industrial Building” In NJ
New deal was signed by Corporate America Realty & Advisors for a long-term lease for 17 Thomas J Rhodes Industrial Drive.NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A major used clothing processor, A & E Clothing, Inc. has recently signed a long-term lease for 17 Thomas J Rhodes Industrial Drive (aka “Hub#1), approximately 115,000 sq. ft. on 8 acres located in Hamilton, NJ. A&E Clothing Corporation is a privately family-owned company.
A&E Clothing Corporation processes used clothing and exports overseas as well as distributing in the United States.
They export to various countries in South America, Europe, and Africa as well as Haiti and other countries in the Caribbean and Central America. In addition, they also have a chain of retail “thrift” stores.
Hub #1 was developed by 17 Thomas J Rhodes Industrial Drive, LLC, was constructed by ARCO Design/Build Inc. and completed in September with the tenant’s transition into the facility later in the month. A&E Clothing will be its sole tenant of the industrial property. Both the land site (which involved an assemblage of properties), along with procuring the tenant (A&E Clothing Corporation), was exclusively brokered by Howard Applebaum, President of Corporate America Realty & Advisors.
A fruitful partnership
A&E Clothing Corporation principals first met with Applebaum in 2021 to inquire about potential properties where they could scale their growing business.
After learning about the company’s business model and industrial real estate needs at their initial meeting. Applebaum, presented 17 Thomas J Rhodes Industrial Drive. The property in Hamilton, NJ, had just been approved and appeared to offer the perfect solution for the A&E Clothing Corporation’s needs.
Since the company collects its clothing from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, and Maryland, Hamilton offered a strategic location with excellent “Regional Logistics.” From Hamilton, A&E can serve 16+ million people within a 60-mile radius and reach key cities, including New York City, Philadelphia, and Wilmington in Delaware.
On top of that, it is the only municipality in New Jersey that hosts U.S. Interstate 95 and both of its auxiliary routes, Interstates 195 and 295. Hamilton township has a diverse population of approximately 92,000 people and is the state’s ninth largest municipality. Once completely moved in, A&E Clothing will be employing over 125 employees at its new facility.
Industrial properties in NJ
In response to the growing need for industrial space that allows companies to upgrade their operations and remain competitive in their industries, Corporate America Realty & Advisors is now also marketing Hub #1’s fraternal twin.
Located at 58 Thomas J Rhodes Industrial Drive, Hub #2 will be another Class A-Type (high ceiling- 36’ clear, wide bay sizes, with up to 30 tailboard loading docks and drive-ins. The facility will total 102,575 sq. ft. on a 7.5-acre site.
Currently under construction, the site’s finished core and shell are expected to be completed on or around Dec. 1, 2022.
About Corporate America Realty & Advisors
New Jersey based Corporate America Realty & Advisors is an industrial real estate brokerage that specializes in exclusive tenant/buyer representation services for companies, institutions, and select individual investors who seek to acquire or dispose of industrial properties. Since the company’s inception in 1984, CARA president Applebaum has been involved in and has completed over 25 million square feet of industrial real estate transactions in NJ and around the U.S.
To learn more about CARA, please visit www.corporate-america.com.
