Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,732 in the last 365 days.

MABA Invests in 3D Shape Sensing Technology

MABA Logo

MABA Logo

TSSC Logo

Throughout our due diligence process, TSSC’s strong management and transformative technology received notable interest from our members.”
— Yaniv Sneor, Co-founder of MABA
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid Atlantic Bio Angels Group (MABA) is pleased to announce that it has made an investment in The Shape Sensing Company (TSSC).

TSSC joins a prestigious, carefully selected, group of companies and organizations that reflects MABA’s core mission of supporting early-stage health care entrepreneurs and generating favorable financial returns for its members and investors. The MABA investment included individual investors, MABA’s internal investment Pool III, and the MABA Sidecar Fund II, a co-investment fund for non-MABA members.

“Throughout our due diligence process, TSSC’s strong management and transformative technology received notable interest from our members,” remarked Yaniv Sneor, MABA’s co-founder. “ MABA's investment in TSSC underscores its commitment to supporting exciting new companies that it believes will greatly elevate the standard of care in the life sciences industry.”

TSSC’s 3D technology can significantly improve device navigation and localization, resulting in safer, faster, and more effective surgical procedures, therefore enabling better patient outcomes, the ultimate goal of medicine. Shape sensing technology delivers increased precision and control to navigation of flexible devices, and provides medical professionals with faster, easier means of navigating to and treating difficult to reach areas of the body.

TSSC’s CEO Pierrick Vulliez commented,
“We are delighted to have received MABA’s endorsement and financial backing. MABA’s investment, alongside their advice and knowledge of the medical market, will enable shape sensing technology’s deployment across multiple surgical navigation applications where it will eventually eliminate the use of fluoroscopy and its harmful effects”

About Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA)

Mid Atlantic Bio Angels group (bioangels.net) is an angel investor group focused exclusively on new and emerging life science companies, investing in therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, and digital health companies, with no geographic limitations. Membership in MABA is by invitation only and is extended to active, accredited investors, as well as institutional investors and pharma and device companies wishing to invest alongside the angels. MABA’s members include practicing physicians, executives within small and large life science companies, and corporate members from the industry. MABA also manages Sidecar Fund II, fund which provides access to MABA’s curated deal flow, for non-MABA members.

About The Shape Sensing Company (TSSC)

The Shape Sensing Company is a medical technology startup focused on surgical navigation using fiber optic sensing. Based out of Austin, TX, TSSC provides surgeons and robotic platforms with unprecedented 3D perspective on the location and guidance of surgical tools, enables endless opportunities in robotic control, and frees patients from unsafe radiative imaging alternatives.

Kimberly Macleod
kmacconnect pr
+1 917-587-0069
email us here

You just read:

MABA Invests in 3D Shape Sensing Technology

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.