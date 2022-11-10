MABA Invests in 3D Shape Sensing Technology
Throughout our due diligence process, TSSC’s strong management and transformative technology received notable interest from our members.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid Atlantic Bio Angels Group (MABA) is pleased to announce that it has made an investment in The Shape Sensing Company (TSSC).
— Yaniv Sneor, Co-founder of MABA
TSSC joins a prestigious, carefully selected, group of companies and organizations that reflects MABA’s core mission of supporting early-stage health care entrepreneurs and generating favorable financial returns for its members and investors. The MABA investment included individual investors, MABA’s internal investment Pool III, and the MABA Sidecar Fund II, a co-investment fund for non-MABA members.
“Throughout our due diligence process, TSSC’s strong management and transformative technology received notable interest from our members,” remarked Yaniv Sneor, MABA’s co-founder. “ MABA's investment in TSSC underscores its commitment to supporting exciting new companies that it believes will greatly elevate the standard of care in the life sciences industry.”
TSSC’s 3D technology can significantly improve device navigation and localization, resulting in safer, faster, and more effective surgical procedures, therefore enabling better patient outcomes, the ultimate goal of medicine. Shape sensing technology delivers increased precision and control to navigation of flexible devices, and provides medical professionals with faster, easier means of navigating to and treating difficult to reach areas of the body.
TSSC’s CEO Pierrick Vulliez commented,
“We are delighted to have received MABA’s endorsement and financial backing. MABA’s investment, alongside their advice and knowledge of the medical market, will enable shape sensing technology’s deployment across multiple surgical navigation applications where it will eventually eliminate the use of fluoroscopy and its harmful effects”
About Mid Atlantic Bio Angels (MABA)
Mid Atlantic Bio Angels group (bioangels.net) is an angel investor group focused exclusively on new and emerging life science companies, investing in therapeutics, devices, diagnostics, and digital health companies, with no geographic limitations. Membership in MABA is by invitation only and is extended to active, accredited investors, as well as institutional investors and pharma and device companies wishing to invest alongside the angels. MABA’s members include practicing physicians, executives within small and large life science companies, and corporate members from the industry. MABA also manages Sidecar Fund II, fund which provides access to MABA’s curated deal flow, for non-MABA members.
About The Shape Sensing Company (TSSC)
The Shape Sensing Company is a medical technology startup focused on surgical navigation using fiber optic sensing. Based out of Austin, TX, TSSC provides surgeons and robotic platforms with unprecedented 3D perspective on the location and guidance of surgical tools, enables endless opportunities in robotic control, and frees patients from unsafe radiative imaging alternatives.
Kimberly Macleod
kmacconnect pr
+1 917-587-0069
email us here