Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market to Reach US$ 453.07 billion by 2030 – Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global smart cities engineering & construction services market size was US$ 114.27 billion in 2021. The global smart cities engineering & construction services market is expected to grow to US$ 453.07 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period 2022-2030.Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-cities-engineering-construction-services-market The global smart cities engineering & construction services market is likely to experience a jump in revenue because of the growing era of digitalization. The new revolution of smart cities is driven by the growing deployment of electronic methods, voice activation methods, and sensors. The data gathered from devices, buildings, and assets help authorities analyze water supply networks, traffic and transportation systems, utilities, waste, power plants, crime detection, schools, libraries, hospitals, information systems, and other community services.Factors Influencing the MarketDriversThe upscaling deployment of connected and smart technologies, along with the favorable government initiatives to establish smart infrastructure, is expected to have a beneficial impact on the smart cities engineering & construction services market. Apart from that, growing efforts for digitization in public safety and transportation through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G network, the Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, geospatial technology, Big Data, etc., will contribute to the growth of the smart cities engineering & construction services market.Growing urbanization is expected to attract potential prospects for market growth. For instance, 65% of the world’s population is expected to reside in cities by 2040, wherein 1.3 million people shift to cities per day, thereby raising the high scope for the smart cities engineering & construction services market.RestraintThe global smart cities engineering & construction services market may confront challenges due to the lack of digital security funds in smart cities. The lagging efforts on safety are resulting in a vast range of vulnerabilities associated with cybercrimes. Therefore, the evolving security concerns may become an obstacle to market growth. Additionally, the fact that the construction of smart cities needs high capital investment will contribute to the growth of the global smart cities engineering & construction services market.Segmentation OverviewOn the basis of service type, ICT consulting leads with the highest market share and will also exhibit the highest growth rate over the study period because of the fact that high prominence of communication platforms in enhancing public safety.On the basis of the solution, the infrastructure segment leads with the highest market share, while the software segment exhibits the highest growth rate.On the basis of application, the citizen services segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR in the smart cities engineering & construction services market because of the fact that citizen safety is the utmost priority of every government organization.On the basis of the project, the urban development project leads with the highest market share because of the rising urbanization and growing incorporation of advanced and digital platforms in cities.On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific smart cities engineering & construction services market is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period because of the improving digital infrastructure of the region, combined with the strong contribution of various fast-developing economies. However, the North America smart cities engineering & construction services market is leading in 2021 with the highest market share.Regional AnalysisThe US leads with the highest share in the North America Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services MarketThe US is maintaining a strong foothold in the North America smart cities engineering & construction services market because of the nation's robust ICT infrastructure. On the basis of the project, the infrastructure segment leads in the North American smart cities engineering & construction services market.Germany is holding dominance in the Western Europe MarketIn the Western Europe smart cities engineering & construction services market, Germany is leading with the highest market share and will exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.7%. On the basis of service type, end to end services segment leads with the highest market share, while the ICT consulting segment will exhibit the highest CAGR of 15.3% because of the growing efforts in the safety of the public and the upscaling demand for ICT consulting services.China is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific smart cities engineering & construction services marketIn the Asia-Pacific smart cities engineering & construction services market, China is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate because of the presence of some of the highly advanced technologies like 5G networks and geospatial technology. On the basis of application, the smart grid segment leads because of the growing support from government bodies aimed at energy conservation.UAE leads in the Middle East region in the Global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services MarketUAE is holding dominance in the Middles East smart cities engineering & construction services market. On the basis of the project, urban development leads with the excellent revenue share of 45.0%, while the buildings segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 18.7% in the Middle East smart cities engineering & construction services market because of upscaling integration of advanced and digital platform.South Africa leads in the Africa smart cities engineering & construction services MarketIn Africa smart cities engineering & construction services market, South Africa leads with the highest revenue share. On the basis of application, the software segment will exhibit the highest CAGR of 19.5%, while the smart grid application segment is holding dominance in terms of revenue share.Argentina is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR in the South America smart cities engineering & construction services marketIn the South America smart cities engineering & construction services market, Brazil leads with the highest share of 48.9%. On the basis of application, the citizen services segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR in the South America smart cities engineering & construction services market due to the fact that smart cities can provide the best-assisted solutions for the residents.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/smart-cities-engineering-construction-services-market Competitive LandscapeSome of the key industry giants analyzed in the smart cities engineering & construction services market include Black & Veatch, Accenture, Honeywell International Inc, Mott MacDonald Group, AECOM, Buro Happold, Meinhardt Group, Tata Consulting EngineersTuV Rheinland, McKinsey & Company, Incheon Smart-City Corporation, PWC, Arup Group, and others.Market SegmentationBy Service Type:End to end servicesSurveyingMaster PlanningConceptual ArchitectureGeotechnical Engineering & Material TestingDesign EngineeringFeasibility StudiesICT ConsultingEnvironment Impact AssessmentTenders & Bid ManagementVendor Selection & On-boardingBy Solution:Design/ ConsultingNetworkInfrastructureHardwareSoftwareEquipmentOther SolutionsBy Project:Buildingso Residential & Commercial Complexeso Hospitality Buildingo IT Parkso Educational Campuseso Healthcare Facilitieso Recreation & Training CentersUrban Developmento Greenfield Smart Citieso Integrated Townshipso Brownfield City Upgradeso Industrialo Townships & Port Citieso Roads & HighwaysIndustrial Manufacturingo FMCGo Automotiveo Agriculture Machineryo Energyo Aerospace & Defense Manufacturingo OthersBy Application:HousingWaterWasteSmart GridEnergyLightingTransportationTrafficCitizen Serviceso Healthcareo Educationo Safety & SecurityeGovernanceIoTBy City Topography:Developed Economieso Newo ExistingEmerging Economieso Newo ExistingBy Region:North AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle EastUAESaudi ArabiaRest of MEAAfricaKenyaNigeriaSouth AfricaRest of AfricaSouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaLooking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/smart-cities-engineering-construction-services-market About Astute AnalyticaAstute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. 