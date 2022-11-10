Factory Automation Market worth USD 531 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, New Market Opportunities, Growth Hubs, ROI

Factory Automation Market

The factory Automation Market was valued at USD 268.46 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 531.01 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9 %.

North America held the highest revenue share in the Factory Automation Market. This was mainly due to the regional demand for automation in manufacturing line that boosted the regional Market growth.” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Factory Automation Market” report published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 268.46 billion in 2021 to USD 531.01 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 8.9 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Factory Automation Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Factory Automation Market is a comprehensive analysis that covers trends and highlights prevailing in the Factory Automation Market, helping clients explore the opportunities and formulate strategies in the market. Analysis of key market players and new entrants is provided based on goods and services offered, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. Recent developments regarding acquisitions and mergers, and the strategic stance of the companies with information on joint alliances give an accurate picture of the competitive landscape in the Factory Automation Market. To understand the products and services of the Factory Automation Market, segment-wise analysis is conducted by type, function and end-use industry equipped with factors affecting the market and current technological changes and innovations adopted. The report also explains in detail the drivers, challenges, restraints and challenges of the Factory Automation Market. Regional analysis of the market focusing on the local, regional and global levels is provided to prove as a guide for market followers and entrants to develop pricing and marketing strategies.

The bottom-up approach was used for market estimation and global market trend analysis. Data was collected employing both primary and secondary research methods for a large sample to get accurate inferences. Surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals were included in the primary methods. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. SWOT analysis was conducted to understand the strengths and weaknesses of key companies and PESTLE to grasp the various factors affecting the market. Thus the report provides a complete overview of the Factory Automation Market.

Factory Automation Market Overview

Factory automation refers to the automation of the entire manufacturing process. This involves the incorporation of robotic arms, CNC (Computer Numerical Control), hydraulic systems and other computer-controlled devices to boost quality, efficiency, security and sustainability. Industrial factory automation in today’s age proves to give a competitive edge over other competitors by increasing output while reducing the costs of the products. Automation also removes the possibility of human error in the production process while guaranteeing the safety of workers while using hazardous equipment.

Awareness regarding the reduction of wastage and efficient fuel use has been increasing. The growing population is increasing the demand for mass production in developing economies. These factors are driving the Factory Automation Market for the forecast period.

Factory Automation Market Dynamics

With everything ‘smart’ taking over the global market, manufacturers are seeking smart industrial factory automation services that are a mix of information technology and machine learning. The demand for Factory Automation Market has been on the rise given the advantages that are provided which include- consistent results, reduction in human error and reducing the cost of manufacturing. This development is expected to increase the demand for Factory Automation Market and lead to its growth for the forecast period.

The rise of mass production in the market while keeping the quality of the goods at its peak is an ongoing trend globally. This shift is witnessed because of an increase in global demand and companies wanting to reap the benefits of economies of scale since the production of more units reduces cost and increases profit margin. Coupled with high accuracy, such advances in the global market are expected to fuel the Factory Automation Market growth.

Advancements in the Factory Automation Market with the advent of digitization and AI (Artificial Intelligence) are being incorporated in the Factory Automation Market. Demand for IoT (Internet of Things) based smart factory automation solutions have been on the rise leading to a transformation of traditional manufacturing to smart technology-based manufacturing. This shift in manufacturing preferences is expected to increase demand for Factory Automation Market.

Factory Automation Market Regional Insights

North America held the highest revenue share in the Factory Automation Market. This was mainly due to the regional demand for automation in the manufacturing line that boosted the regional Factory Automation Market growth. Reduction in wastage and the demand for energy-efficient solutions are also driving the regional Factory Automation Market growth. Network Security organisations are concentrated in the region, fuelling the Factory Automation Market growth in the region.

In 2021, Europe witnessed growth in the Factory Automation Market. This growth was on the account of increased demand for control systems in the oil and gas industry. Industries such as oil and gas, wastewater and power infrastructure have been developing in the region. This development established the need for industrial factory automation, proving to be a major driver for the Factory Automation Market growth.

Heavy investments in power transmission and distribution in the Asia-Pacific region were responsible for driving the growth of the Factory Automation Market. Countries like China and India that carriers more than 30 percent of the world population have fuelled the demand for mass production in the Asia-Pacific region. Increased demand for cloud-based solutions and huge infrastructure investments in emerging countries is driving the regional Factory Automation Market growth.

Factory Automation Market Segmentation

By Control and Safety:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data

Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System

(MES)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Programmable Logic Controller

(PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

By Component:

Sensor

Controller

Switch & Relay

Industrial Robot

Drive

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Automotive Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas Processing

Mining

Others

Factory Automation Market Key Competitors:

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Company

GE Company

Honeywell International Incorporation

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Kuka AG

Keyence Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Bosch Rexroth

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Endress+Hauser

Hitachi Ltd.

Key questions answered in the Factory Automation Market are:

What is Factory Automation?

What is the growth rate of Factory Automation Market for the next five years?

What is the nature of competition in Factory Automation industry in developed economies and developing economies?

Who are the key players in the Factory Automation Market?

Who are the market leaders in Factory Automation in Europe

Who are the market leaders in Factory Automation in USA and Canada

Who are the market leaders in Factory Automation in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Factory Automation Market?

Who held the largest market share in Factory Automation Market?

What are the factors for the growth of Asia-Pacific region in Factory Automation Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

