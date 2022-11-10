Welded Pipes Market worth USD 358 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, New Market Opportunities, Growth Hubs

Welded Pipes Market

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Welded Pipes Market report published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 228 billion in 2021 to USD 358 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Welded Pipes Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a systematic analysis of the Welded Pipes Market featuring key insights and trends in the market. It identifies key investment pockets with recommendations on the investment strategies to be adopted. For new entrants, market followers and investors, a competitive analysis of the Welded Pipes Market is conducted by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, technological advancements and regional dominance. Total market by segments divided by material, product and application and growth opportunities are key findings of the report which help companies to utilize their resources and focus on the growth prospects. Market insights such as drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities are studied along with growth rate fluctuations.

Data is collected employing both primary and secondary research methods. Surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals were included in the primary methods. Secondary data was collected from carefully selected sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. SWOT analysis was conducted to understand the strengths and weaknesses of key companies and PESTLE to grasp the various factors affecting the Welded Pipes Market. This covers key economic and political factors affecting the market.

Welded Pipes Market Overview

Welded pipes are long, ribbon-like steel coils that are also known as skelp or electrical fusion welding pipes. The industrialization has changed pipe manufacturing methods, making more complex pipes to meet the demands of the changing infrastructure. These pipes are mainly used in major pipeline projects like water and sewerage lines. Their applications are also found in the oil and gas industry for shipping oil and gas over long distances.

Welded Pipes Market Dynamics

The demand for oil and gas has been ever-increasing over the decades resulting in their growth. This increase in demand is attributed to the increasing demand for transportation. With economic growth and urbanisation taking pace, transportation becomes key for commuting. These factors have led to the increased demand for oil and gas. This growth is expected to boost the Welded Pipes Market since they act as carriers of oil and gas across long distances.

Advancements in the Welded Pipes Market are expected to drive the market. Infrastructure changes will increase the demand for more sturdy and durable welded pipes. The need for more efficient and cost-effective welded pipes will increase for the forecasted period. These factors are expected to increase the Welded Pipes Market growth.

Welded pipes are made of iron ore, nickel scrapping, chromium and other alloys. The prices of these metals constantly so fluctuations. These fluctuations in the raw materials of Welded Pipes are expected to hamper the market for the forecast period.

Welded Pipes Market Regional Insights

For the forecast period, the North American region is expected to dominate the market for Welded Pipes. North America had 31,000 miles of pipelines planned, with 15,279 miles under construction in 2020. This massive amount of pipeline construction is expected to drive the regional growth of the Welded Pipes Market. The region is also witnessing an increase in the expenditure on real estate by construction corporations. Construction of commercial buildings such as offices, complexes and corporate centres has been increasing with IT hubs on the rise. This is also a contributing factor to the Welded Pipes Market Regional Growth. Us is leading the regional Welded Pipes Market given the demand for hydraulic and instrumentation tubes by mechanical and engineering sectors boosting Welded Pipes Market growth.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to see steady growth in the Welded Pipes Market with China leading the market on account of the growth of the construction sector.

