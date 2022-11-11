Dr. Chris Steed Announces the Release of ‘Seven Songs Plus Finding the Valuable Person’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Here is a highly unusual package! It is not every day that a work of spiritual philosophy geared to our strange times comes out in conjunction with a book articulating a new psychotherapy for contemporary people!
The pandemic greatly affected our views on things and our behaviors. Those who have been attentive have found themselves wondering about the meaning and purpose of life. Some have struggled with their mental health and all of us have been faced with questions about who we are and how we belong to one another. It is for these reasons that Dr. Chris Steed has written ‘The Seven Songs’. The Seven Songs is a faith-based rationale for a framework for thinking about our existence we thought we had left behind. It shows hope why a Christian view of life is the most compelling and joined up there is. It is a post-pandemic take on the big themes that we live by as ultimate. Rooted in verses from Ecclesiastes, it shows why a view of the world that takes faith seriously is the only one that makes sense of life as a framework. The work is lyrical, mystical and is a journey across the landscapes of our time. The Seven Songs is composed of seven music titles, big themes such as ‘The song of birds and endless stars’, ‘the Song of diamonds in the dust’ and so on.
‘Finding the Valuable Person’ is linked and examines how the big questions of existence posed by Seven Songs translate into a psychotherapy to address the inner turmoil of contemporary people. It is an actual working model, used in a community setting in North London where the author currently supervises a low-cost counseling service available to all. ‘Finding the Valuable Person’ is a book that is scholarly yet strikes the big notes of existence; looking at the need for endorsement in all its forms as a primary drive. It will be published in 2023 by Pickwick.
When asked what he wants readers to take away from his book, Steed answers, “This book is vital for our anxious times, to show how we can find relief from many of our difficulties and embrace a more purposeful life.”
About the Author
Dr. Chris Steed is a writer with many years of experience as a pastoral counselor talking with contemporary people about the things that trouble them. An academic with multiple books, Chris has also worked in Government and in education. His previous promotional activities include a radio interview with Kate Delaney on Good Reads. To know more about the author, you may visit his website at www.christophersteed.co.uk or you may check his Facebook page; Chris Steed, and twitter @revchrissteed. If you are interested in buying his book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Seven-Songs-Tales-Will-Teacher/dp/1802270434/.
