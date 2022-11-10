Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market is Predicted to Reach USD 213.6 million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sintered porous plastic filters market size was US$ 141.5 million in 2021. The global sintered porous plastic filters market is expected to grow to US$ 213.6 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the projection period, i.e., 2022–2027.
Sintered porous plastic filters are developed from polyethylene and polypropylene. These materials are used to filter dust and impurities from the air, water, etc., and are highly resistant to chemicals and solvents. Sintered porous plastic filters find applications in the motor industry, medical appliances, electronics, water filtering systems, etc. Upscaling demand for efficient filtration solutions, majorly for water treatment, mining, chemical industries, electronics, etc., is shaping the scope of the sintered porous plastic filters market. Apart from that, technological upgrades, combined with the presence of superior materials and reduced manufacturing costs, are all presenting potential prospects for market growth. Additionally, companies are also working on cost barriers in order to gain a competitive edge and high popularity among end-users, which is expected to drive the sintered porous plastic filters market forward.
Factors Influencing the Market
Drivers
Profitable applications of sintered porous plastic filters in the treatment of wastewater are shaping the scope of the overall industry. Water filtering demands are growing with the growing knowledge among the general public about the benefits of pure water. Filtration has become a basic necessity in emerging nations due to the growing quantity of wastewater. Moreover, water treatment plants are given high priority to discharge water into water bodies after proper testing, analysis, and filtration, thereby driving the scope of the sintered porous plastic filters. Additionally, the fact that sintered porous plastic filters have excellent corrosion and chemical resistance properties, and industries have become more reliant on these products to carry out operations safely is driving the market forward. Therefore, the wastewater treatment industry will exhibit potential growth opportunities for the sintered porous plastic filters market.
The high consumption of water in highly populated countries will unfold ample growth opportunities for the sintered porous plastic filter market. For instance, as per the 2017 Infrastructure Report, the United States records the consumption of 42 billion gallons of water on a regular basis, which incorporates home cooking and bathing to workplaces. The same source reports that 80% of the country's drinking water needs strong testing and filtering to eliminate impurities from the water.
Restraints
Growing concerns over the environment and scarcity of water are expected to complicate the growth process for the sintered porous plastic filters market. Various industry manufacturers are putting a high focus on deploying organic and natural materials to ensure durability and reusability. In the previous 50 years, the market has witnessed a significant jump in the rate of plastic manufacturing facilities. Apart from that, there is high pressure from governments to ban or reduce the usage of plastic or plastic-based rods and filers, which is negatively affecting the sintered porous plastic filter market. For instance, the France government have introduced a bill in 2019 with the aim to ban the use of single-use plastic packaging and products by 2040.
Trends
Sintered porous plastic filters are growing in popularity, majorly due to their high applications in the industrial sector. The sintered porous plastic filters market finds applications in chemical, textile, medical, food, wastewater management, and various other sectors. Moreover, businesses in these industries are fast deploying cutting-edge marketing & positioning techniques to gain a competitive edge. Companies are also working on the development of cutting-edge solutions to cater to the unmet demands. For instance, Porvair Filtration pulled the veil off its 2021 Filtration Catalogue in January 2021. The firm also launched its 2022 edition, which features 14 high-purity chemical filters, GIANT bag housing, etc. Therefore, such efforts are expected to take the growth curve to a new level.
Segmental Analysis
On the basis of material, the polypropylene segment is holding the highest market share
On the basis of material, the polypropylene segment leads with the highest market share of 37%. The polypropylene segment held the size of US$ 50.33 million and is expected to grow to US$ 76.55 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% due to the fact that polypropylene is highly resistant to chemicals and solvents.
However, the ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) category will exhibit the highest growth rate of 10.5% because of the fact that ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) possesses high strength, low friction, low density, and high fracture toughness.
On the basis of application, the filter segment leads with the highest market share
On the basis of application, the filter segment leads with the highest share of 52.5%. The filter segment is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 107.64 million by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% as the product is widely being used to perform particulate filtration, gas diffusion, and in wicking applications.
However, the applicators segment will exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.9% and grow to US$61.74 million in revenue size due to the product's high applications in the manufacturing of ink, beauty products, fragrance, antiperspirant, cleaning goods, etc.
Regional Analysis
Based on region, the Asia-Pacific sintered porous plastic filters market leads with the highest share of 39.3% and will exhibit the highest growth rate of 8.8%. The Asia-Pacific sintered porous plastic filters market stood at US$ 53.43 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to US$ 93.38 million by 2027 because of the reasons like the large production capacity of sintered porous plastic filters. In India, China held a revenue share of 47.6% in 2021, while Japan will exhibit the highest growth rate of 9.8%.
Segmentation Overview
Global Sintered Porous Plastic Filters Market is Sub-segmented into:
By Material
Ultrahigh molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE)
High density polyethylene (HDPE)
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Very Low-Density Polyethylene (VLDPE)
Polypropylene (PP)
By Application
Filter
Applicators
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
