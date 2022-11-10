Cold Chain Logistics Market worth USD 463.73 Bn by 2029 Competitive Landscape, New Opportunities, Growth Hubs, ROI

Cold Chain Logistics Market

Cold Chain Logistics Market revenue is expected to grow at 7.9% of CAGR through 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 463.73 Bn.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the cold chain logistics market in 2021 with a market share of 45% and is expected to hold the highest revenue share during the forecast period.” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Cold Chain Logistics Market” report published by Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 252.4 billion in 2021 to USD 463.73 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.9 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Cold Chain Logistics Market Scope and Methodology

The Cold Chain Logistics Market research report covers product classification, product application, development trend, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, and industry overview. The report analyses the global market's drivers, opportunities, and restraints during the forecast period. The report also contains the primary market and consumer application sectors, significant regions and consumption, major producers, distributors, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, and their contact information, as well as an industry chain relationship analysis. The report contains product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structure, and data information organised by area, technology, and application. It covers the innermost levels of the market, market estimates and forecasts, which helps build a greater market-specific view for size, shape, and industry trends within each industry segment. Various industry trends and real-time developments are factored into identify key growth factors and the future course of the market.

The Cold Chain Logistics Market is segmented by product type, application, and temperature for segment-wise analysis of the market. The research process encompasses the most infallible research methodology for its market intelligence and industry analysis. The research process is designed to deliver a balanced view of the global markets and allows stakeholders to make informed decisions, to attain their highest growth objectives. MMR offers its clients extensive research and analysis, based on a wide variety of factual inputs, which largely include interviews with industry players, reliable statistics, and regional intelligence. The in-house industry experts play an instrumental role in designing analytic tools and models, tailored to the requirements of a particular industry segment. These analytical tools and models distill the data & statistics and enhance the accuracy of our recommendations and advice.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of the Cold Chain Logistics Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/15368

Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview

Cold chain is a combination of temperature-controlled surface transport and supply chain. Cold chain logistics refers to the freezing solutions planned to maintain the quality and shell life of the products, such as fresh agricultural produce, seafood, frozen food, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical drugs. Cold chain industry plays an important role in reducing the wastages of the perishable products and commodities overall providing remunerative prices to the farmers. For pharmacy industry, cold chain logistic plays an important role in increasing the efficacy of the drug throughout the supply chain to the end consumers.

Cold Chain Logistics Market Dynamics

Increase in refrigerated warehouses is expected to drive the demand for the cold chain logistics. Dozens of warehouses comprising of cold chain systems are designed ensuring the ideal storage and transportation conditions for temperature-sensitive products. Moreover, online grocers are driving the demand for cold storage. Rise in sales of online grocery in the U.S. market is estimated to boost the demand for up to 100 million sq. ft. of coldstorage space over the next five years. Thus, increase in refrigerated warehouses fuel the growth of the cold chain logistics market.

Pharmaceuticals manufacturers increasingly focus on the product quality and sensitivity. Factors such as development of complex biological-based medicines and shipments of hormone treatments, vaccines, and complex proteins that require cold chain refinements result in need of temperature-controlled transportation and warehousing. Temperature-controlled logistics of pharmaceutical products and medical devices is the significantly growing part of the healthcare logistics industry. Moreover, increase in need for effective cold chain logistics services to maintain the quality of goods fuels the growth of the cold chain logistics market.

However, high operational cost is expected to restraint the growth of the cold chain logistics market. Daily operations in the cold chain logistics industry require large electricity consumption. Thus, cold chain service providers find it difficult to minimize their operational costs due to increase in the consumed energy costs. Moreover, high energy and real estate costs are likely to make the setting and operating process challenging.

Cold Chain Logistics Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominated the cold chain logistics market in 2021 with market share of 45% and is expected to hold highest revenue share during the forecast period. Increase in funding from the governments of various countries for building the cold chain logistics infrastructure, rapid frozen food production and need of refrigerated storage in pharmaceutical industry is estimated to boost the growth of the cold chain logistics market in this region. In addition, continues development of refrigerated warehouse for temperature-sensitive goods fuel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and India are expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period.

North America region is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The U.S. holds the maximum share of cold chain logistics market in North America. Government implemented transparent policies with technical regulations, and standards for assessment of quality and its consistency. In addition, Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. measures over the stability of the cold chain incited many of the key players. In past years, the number of heat-sensitive healthcare products has increased by 45%, around 50% of the pharmaceutical products are shipped via the cold chain. These high-value pharmaceutical products mostly shipped via the cold chain across the entire distribution network across the world.

Would you like to ask a question? Ask Our Expert: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/15368

Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Refrigerated warehousing

Refrigerated transport

By Application

Dairy & frozen desserts

Fish, meat, and seafood products

Bakery & confectionery products

Fruits & vegetables

Others

By Temperature

Frozen

Chilled

Cold Chain Logistics Market Key Competitors

Americold Logistics

Lineage Logistics Holdings

Nichirei Corporation

Burris Logistics

Agro Merchants Group

Kloosterboer

United States Cold Storage

Tippmann Group

VersaCold Logistics Services

Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

Coldman

Congebec Inc

Conestoga Cold Storage

NewCold

Hanson Logistics Confederation Freezers

Seafrigo

Trenton Cold Storage

Merchants Terminal Corporation

Stockhabo

Key questions answered in the Cold Chain Logistics Market are:

What is Cold Chain Logistics?

What is the growth rate of Cold Chain Logistics Market for the next five years?

What is the nature of competition in Cold Chain Logistics industry in developed and developing economies?

Who are the key players in the Cold Chain Logistics Market?

Who are the market leaders in Cold Chain Logistics in Asia Pacific?

Who are the market leaders in Cold Chain Logistics in Japan and China?

Who are the market leaders in Cold Chain Logistics in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Cold Chain Logistics Market?

Who held the largest market share in Cold Chain Logistics Market?

What are the factors for the growth of Asia-Pacific region in Cold Chain Logistics Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the Cold Chain Logistics Market report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=15368&type=Single%20User

Maximize Market Research is leading automotive and transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:

Supply Chain Security Market- The Supply Chain Security Market size is expected to reach USD 1,483.27 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4 percent during the forecast period. The Supply Chain Security Market is expected to be driven by growing automation industry and increasing ransomware attacks and cyber threats.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market- The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market size is expected to reach USD 164.61 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2 percent during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is expected to be driven by growing pharmaceutical sector around the world and increasing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research:

3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2

Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe,

Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India

sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656