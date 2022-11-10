Global Digital Health Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Digital Health Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Digital Health Global Market Report 2022”, the digital health market size is predicted to reach a value of $165,031.6 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% since 2016. The global digital health market size is expected to grow from $ 165,031.6 million in 2021 to $372,359.7 million in 2026 at a rate of 17.7%. The global digital health market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2026 and reach $826,198.8 million in 2031. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension are expected to be a major driver of the digital health market.

Key Trends In The Digital Health Market

The use of augmented reality telecollaboration systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital health market. Augmented reality (AR) is an enhanced version of the real physical world that is achieved through the use of digital visual elements, sound, or other sensory stimuli delivered via technology. Augmented reality in the healthcare sector is being used by both trained medical professionals as well as in training medical students or during their education to illustrate and teach medical experience in a safe, economical, and comprehensive way. For instance, in August 2021, OpticSurg, a US-based provider of an augmented reality software platform intended to help surgeons in treatment procedures, has launched an augmented reality telecollaboration system, named Vision Beyond. It helps in connecting frontline health care workers with consulting clinicians in real-time. The system is securely encrypted, and HIPAA-compliant which allows remote clinicians to provide audio and visual direction, broadcasting live voice calls and displaying a digital interface and visuals through the glasses to aid the on-site provider. It also allows on-demand access to experts who can potentially provide informed and clear support during a consultation.

Overview Of The Digital Health Market

The digital health market report consists of sales of digital health services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing digital health services for the smooth functioning of healthcare-related services. Digital health refers to the use of information technology/electronic communication tools, services, and procedures to provide healthcare services or to promote improved health care.

Digital Health Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Digital Health Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Mobile Health (mhealth), Health Information Technology, Telehealth And Telemedicine, Health Analytics, Others

• By Application: Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology, Others

• By End User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others

• By Geography: The global digital health market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cerner Corporation, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

