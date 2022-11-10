Photonic IC Market Deep Company Profiling of Leading Players 2022-2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Photonic IC Market size is forecast to reach $29.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 32.7% during 2021-2026. The explosive growth of internet users across the globe is set to surge the demand in high-speed internet connectivity thereby driving the photonic IC components in the telecommunication sector. Apart from this, the growing establishment of data centers is also analyzed to be one of the major market drivers for photonic IC market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

• Implementation of new technology such as 3D-based hybrid laser integration is likely to bring new opportunities for hybrid photonics ICs.

• Growing digitalization and IoT applications increase the demand for higher bandwidth and storage requirement which in turn open market opportunities for Photonic IC.

• The APAC holds 29.2% of the share in the photonics IC market in 2020. The growing number of telecom connections, supported by the growing penetration of 4G in developing economies and the upcoming launch of 5G, will play a pivotal role in the growth of Photonic Integrated Circuit (IC) market in the APAC region during 2021-2026.

• Laser component holds a major share in the photonic IC market in the year 2020 at 26.4%. Researchers are now trying to develop a type of laser that uses both light and sound to create optical amplification.

• Telecom sector holds a major share for the photonic IC market globally in the year 2020. The telecommunication photonic IC market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 39.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

• North America dominates the photonic integrated circuit market, accounting for 43.1% share of the global revenue generation in 2020. APAC region was one of the biggest markets for Photonic IC market in 2020 at 29.2%.

1. Photonic IC Market include Infinera Corporation

2. Acacia Communication Inc.

3. Intel

4. NeoPhotonic Corporation

5. Foxconn Interconnect Technology Inc

