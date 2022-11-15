VERTIKAL Metaverse Achieves Key Pre-Launch Milestone with Publication of White Paper

In the run-up to the public sale launch, VERTIKAL LLC has published its detailed White Paper, available now on its website

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VERTIKAL LLC is delighted to announce that the VERTIKAL Metaverse has reached a key milestone with the publication of its official White Paper, available to registered readers at https://www.vertikal.art/v2-white-paper-download.

VERTIKAL Metaverse is a 9,000 ft (2,800m) skyscraper that floats 555 feet (170m) above Umpire Rock in Central Park, New York. Conceived as the Culture and Art District of the Metaverse, VERTIKAL features 115 levels made up of private gallery spaces and public areas.

The White Paper explains in detail how VERTIKAL will benefit artists, collectors and NFT holders, bringing them together in an unprecedented way to encourage both sales and purchase of digital art and NFTs and exchange and discussion around the rapidly growing universe of digital art. It covers the tokenomics and governance of the VERTIKAL Metaverse as a whole, and provides fresh and detailed information about the spaces available for purchase at launch.

“We are thrilled to reach this key point on the VERTIKAL Roadmap, and excited to share the results of our work behind the scenes with our community and the world. The fully-realised user experience of VERTIKAL is built on robust technological, fiscal and governmental structures, and this White Paper shares detailed information on these aspects – as well as a full update on what’s on offer within VERTIKAL itself.” said JP Dumas, VERTIKAL Metaverse’s co-founder.

Over half the Levels in VERTIKAL are devoted to exhibitions, events and public areas, with 2023 event scheduling already underway. The White Paper reveals recent partnerships dedicating entire Private Levels to exploring the national culture of nations engaging with digital art and NFTs, from Australia to Switzerland.



