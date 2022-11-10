Global Prepreg Market Witnessing Growth Due to Advancements in the Automotive Industry

Prepreg Market

Prepreg Market was valued at US$ 11.25 Bn. in 2021 and the total Prepreg revenue is expected to grow at 10.3% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 24.65 Bn.

North America held the largest market share of 35 percent for the year 2021. For the forecast period, the Prepreg Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent.” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Global Prepreg Market” report published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 11.25 billion in 2021 to USD 24.65 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 10.3 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Prepreg Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report provides a thorough analysis of the advancements and growth of the Prepreg Market. It encompasses the drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints prevailing in the Prepreg Market with factors influencing the same. By analysing the market with historical data over five years, market trends are put forth with estimations for the forecast period. The growth rate is studied carefully to draw the future course of growth of the industry. This provides investors with a guide that includes recommendations and to devise investment strategies. The competitive landscape of the market is provided by including big and small players in the market including new entrants. The company is studied by goods and services offered, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and geographical presence. Such competitive analysis helps market players, followers and new entrants decide on their business stance and devise strategies for growth. Detailed segment-wise analysis by fibre, resin type, application and manufacturing process with reasons for growth are provided in the Prepreg Market.

Data for the analysis was gathered by primary and secondary research methods. Surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals were included in the primary methods. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. The bottom-up approach was used for market estimation and global market trend analysis. SWOT analysis was conducted to understand the strengths and weaknesses of key companies and PESTLE to grasp the various factors affecting the market with a special focus on the automotive industry and the growth of the wind energy sector. The analysed data is presented in the form of figures and charts to understand the intricacies and give a bird’s eye view of the market.

Prepreg Market Overview

Prepregs are composite laminate sheets made from materials such as carbon, graphite or glass fibres. It is a reinforcing fabric that is impregnated with resin and then cured. The resin used, commonly called epoxy already contains curing agents for the prepregs to cure, then to be laminated with pressure and heat. They are commonly used by fabricators to reduce the weight of a product. Their applications include aerospace, racing, sporting goods, pressure vessels, and commercial products.

The Prepreg Market is driven by factors such as its wide end-user segments that are providing opportunities for increasing the market base and the rapid growth in the automotive industry.

Prepreg Market Dynamics

Prepreg has its applications spread out in an array of industries. The most recurrent application of prepregs is seen in aerospace engineering and aviation manufacturing such as military and commercial flights mainly due to its ability to reduce weight, increase strength and reduce environmental corrosion. Among the wide range of applications, prepregs are also used in the production of reinforcement fibre for ballistic purposes in the defence sector. Ship and boat builders are also offered a wide range of pregs to improve shipbuilding rates. These many applications provide prepreg manufacturers with the opportunity to diversify their portfolio making it lucrative. This factor is expected to increase the market base for the Prepreg Market.

The automobile industry is witnessing growth globally. Given properties such as being lightweight and the ability to be moulded into complication forms while providing dexterity has increased the demand for prepregs in the automotive industry. Changing preferences in the automotive industry with more importance being given to aesthetics, high-quality prepreg with lamination is demanded. This trend is expected to increase the Prepreg Market growth. The demand for prepregs is also increasing for producing sports goods, racing equipment, aerospace components, commercial products and pressure vessels. These applications are expected to result in the growth of the Prepreg Market.

Advancements in the Prepreg Market are an important driver for its growth. New and innovative prepregs are being developed that are better and emit fewer carbon emissions for sustainable production. Companies are adopting enhanced production control strategies to lower manufacturing costs of prepregs. This is expected to increase its application further, increasing demand for the Prepreg Market.

Prepreg Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest market share of 35 percent for the year 2021. For the forecast period, the Prepreg Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent. The regional growth in the Prepreg Market is due to the rapid growth of the aviation sector in North America contributing to a third of the global fleet demand. Advancements in the aviation industry with increasing demand for new-generation aircraft are expected to boost the regional Prepreg Market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6 percent for the forecast period. Growth in the region is led by developing economies such as China and India. The wind energy industry with its fast adoption in the region is expected to increase the demand for Prepreg Market. Aerospace and defence sectors in the region are expected to fuel the growth of the Prepreg Regional Market.

The European market for Prepreg Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 percent similar to the Asia-Pacific region. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., France and Spain are expected to see rapid growth in the automotive industry with changing consumer preferences for vehicles and extensive research and development. These are the two main factors driving the regional Prepreg Market growth in Europe.

Prepreg Market Segmentation

By Fibre:

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

By Resin:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

By Manufacturing Process:

Hot-melt

Solvent dip

By Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sporting Goods

Others

Prepreg Market Key Manufacturers:

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

PRF Composite Materials

Barrday Corporation

GMS Composites

Hankuk Carbon

ABC Composites

Solvay

Teijin Limited

Park Electrochemical Corporation

Axiom Materials

Hc Composite

Kineco

Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd.

North Thin Ply Technology

TCR Composites

Toray Industries Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Gurit Holding Ag

Royal Tencate N.V.

SGL Group

Key questions answered in the Prepreg Market are:

What is Prepreg?

What is the growth rate of Prepreg Market for the next five years?

What is the nature of competition in Prepreg industry in developed and developing economies?

Who are the key players in the Prepreg Market?

Who are the market leaders in Prepreg industry in Europe

Who are the market leaders in Prepreg Market in USA and Canada

Who are the market leaders in Prepreg in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Prepreg Market?

Who held the largest market share in Prepreg Market?

What are the factors for the growth of Asia-Pacific region in Prepreg Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

