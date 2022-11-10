Voice Assistant Application Market: Share, Size, Trends, Financial Summaries, Figures | Google, AWS, Apple, Cisco, IBM
Global Voice Assistant Application market report gives details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. This industry analysis report comprises of estimations of recent state of the market, CAGR values, market size and market share, revenue generation, and necessary changes required in the future products. Strategic aspects of the industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be undertaken with the vast information and data included in this Voice Assistant Application Market report.
The Voice Assistant Application Market size was valued at US$ 2.75 Bn. in 2021 and the total Voice Assistant Application revenue is expected to grow by 28.7% from 2022 to 2028, reaching nearly US$ 20.7 Bn.
Voice Assistant Application Market Key Players: Aivo, AWS, Apple, Avaamo, Avaya, Baidu, Cisco, Clinc, Creative Virtual, Google, Inbenta, IBM, Haptik, Kata.ai, Microsoft, Mindsay, Oracle, Rasa, Samsung, SAP, Slang Labs, SoundHound, Verbio, Verint Systems, Zaion.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Voice Assistant Application Market Overview:
An intelligent virtual assistant or intelligent personal assistant is a software entity that may conduct tasks or provide services for a person in response to instructions or inquiries. Virtual assistant capabilities and use are fast developing, with new solutions hitting the market and a significant emphasis on both email and voice user interfaces. The word "chatbot" is occasionally used to refer to virtual assistants that may be accessible via online chat. Online chat systems are sometimes used only for fun. Some virtual assistants can understand human speech and answer with synthetic voices. Users may use voice commands to answer their questions, operate home automation devices and media playback, and handle other basic chores like email, to-do lists, and calendars.
Voice Assistant Application Market by Component Type
Solutions
Services
Voice Assistant Application Market by Type of Technology
Natural Language Processing
Speech Recognition
Other Technologies (Text to Speech Conversion, Edge Computing)
Voice Assistant Application Market by Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
Voice Assistant Application Market by Enterprise Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Voice Assistant Application Market by End-user Verticals
IT & Telecommunication
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
Automotive
Other End-use Verticals (Media and Entertainment, Educational Institutions)
Voice Assistant Application Market by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
The influential Voice Assistant Application Market report is prepared by taking into account the market type, organization volume, accessibility on-premises, end-users' organization type, & availability at global level in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global Voice Assistant Application market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Voice Assistant Application market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprises size?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global Voice Assistant Application market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Table of Contents:
1 Voice Assistant Application Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Voice Assistant Application Market
1.2 Classification of Voice Assistant Application Market by Type
1.2.1 Overview: Global Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
1.3 Global Voice Assistant Application Market by Application
1.3.1 Overview: Global Voice Assistant Application Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
1.5 Forecast by Region
1.5.1 Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 Market Size by Region, (2017-2022)
1.5.3 North America Size and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5.4 Europe Size and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Asia-Pacific Size and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South America Size and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5.7 Middle East and Africa Size and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends
4. Market Size Segment by Type
4.1 Global Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global Forecast by Type (2023-2028)
5 Market Size Segment by Application
5.1 Global Voice Assistant Application Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
6 .North America by Country, by Type, and by Application, Financial Services, and Insurance Market Size and Forecast (2017-2028)
7. Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application
8. Asia-Pacific Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application
10 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
12 Appendix
12.1 Methodology
12.2 Research Process and Data Source
12.3 Disclaimer
