LightRocket Launches Free Photography Portfolio Websites

At the outset, we created this service to give value to photographers of all levels, from keen amateurs right up to experienced professionals. And you can’t get better value than free.” — Peter Charlesworth

SINGAPORE, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular online photography platform LightRocket has announced that it’s moving into the freemium sector. The company says its users can now create and instantly publish portfolio websites, access 5GB of storage, enjoy world class photo management tools and send files - all completely free of charge and without a time limit. “Some people find it hard to believe, but it is a free forever deal. There are no expiry dates and no ‘give us your credit card’ clauses,” confirmed LightRocket CEO and Co-Founder, Peter Charlesworth.

Founded and run by professional photographers, LightRocket says it’s keen to build a community of users who can develop, share and promote their talent.

“We don’t want our members to be thinking first and foremost about subscriptions and payments,” said Charlesworth. “At the outset, we created this service to give value to photographers of all levels, from keen amateurs right up to experienced professionals. And you can’t get better value than free.”

The change means that users can now sign up, pick a template, upload pictures and create a live website within minutes. “You can get straight out there and promote your work without spending hours fiddling with a complicated website builder,” said Charlesworth. “We’ve focused on clarity and simplicity. The interface is quick to use, and the end result is a stylish portfolio website that places your work in the spotlight.”

Like other freemium services, there are upgrade options for those that want to go further. LightRocket’s paid plans allow users to customize their templates, apply personal watermarks, use their own domain and gain access to greater storage (25GB for a Portfolio plan and 250GB for a Power plan) among other benefits.

“When we looked at many of the services already out there, we felt that there was a space for a professional level of service that included a freemium option,” said Co-Founder, Yvan Cohen. “Everyone loves creating images, but at the end of the day we all need an audience for our work. Portfolio websites are still one of the best ways to display one’s work.”

LightRocket says its style and approach, mixing professional tools with accessible plans for all levels, differentiates it from other players in the sector. “We have deep roots in the photography industry,” said Cohen. “We think those roots define how we work and the nature of our service. We hope our members will feel the difference.”

For more information contact us at info@lightrocket.com