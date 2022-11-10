Brush and Sponge Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing demand arising for the makeup brushes, bath and shower sponge is driving the global demand for Brush and Sponge Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Brush and Sponge Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Brush and sponge industry makes brushes that uses microfiber cloths material which is durable and have soft bristles that makes it perfect for a variety of uses. By applying some advanced techniques, these brushes and cellulose sponges are able to expel useless metals, removes the corrode, dust particles, paints etc. Moreover, with the help of melamine foam brushes cleaning in the tiny surfaces provides an easiness and saves lots of energy to remove the dust particles. Brush and sponges are available in various material type like nylon, plastic, polyester, and Teflon. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Brush and Sponge Market highlights the following areas -

1. The brush & sponge market size is increasing due to high demand for applications in personal care, construction, household, electric devices, and others.

2. The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant market share in the global brush and sponge industry due to the high demand generating from personal care and construction sector. Thus, boosting the demand for brush & sponge market.

3. The demand for global brush and sponge is increasing due to its application in personal care, construction, household, electric devices, food industry and professional salon, it is expected to grow in the coming years.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Brush segment held the largest share of over 65% in the brush & sponge market in 2021. Brush that are made up of microfiber cloths are used for cleaning. Oftentimes they are made of different types of material which consist of polyester and polyamide or nylon. The polyester and polyamide are combined in such a way that the bristles are widen up property to fulfil the requirement of the customers.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the brush & sponge market in 2021 with a market share of around 31%, followed by Europe and North America. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is the leading region in the brush & sponge market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to govern the market during the forecast period driven by the high growth of various applications.

3. Professional salon segment held the largest share of over 25% in the brush & sponge market in 2021. The Professional salon sector is expected to witness strong growth in the market, owing to increase demand in personal care sector.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Brush and Sponge Industry are -

1. Vega

2. Brush & co

3. Colgate

4. SPONGETEX LIMITED

5. CARELIFE COMMODITY LTD



