At 6.8 % CAGR, Plastomers Market Size Worth USD 7.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing production of plastics along with growing demand from automotive, packaging, and others will boost the Plastomers Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Plastomers Market size is forecast to reach US$7.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2027. Plastomers are ethylene-alpha olefin copolymers that connect elastomers and plastics and fill the gap between them. Plastomers are widely used in flexible packaging, molded and extruded products, wire and cable, and foaming compounds owing to rubber-like properties and plastic processability. Polyolefin plastomers (POP) are exhibiting robust growth due to the rising demand for polymer solutions. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15246/plastomer-market.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Plastomers Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand from end-use industries such as food & beverages, agriculture, and others in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea is driving the market demand for plastomers.

2. Polyethylene Plastomers have excellent clarity, gloss, and elasticity properties and are often preferred over a variety of polymers in a vast set of packaging applications, which is likely to aid in the market growth of plastomers.

3. The emergence of electric vehicles will eventually drive the market growth of plastomers, as they were used in various body parts of the automobile.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15246



Segmental Analysis:

1. The ethylene-propylene segments accounted for around 25% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Ethylene propylene offers a combination of excellent properties like elasticity, flexibility, softness and compatibility in blends.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the plastomers market in 2021 up to 41%, owing to the growing consumer appliances, processed food industry, large Infrastructure projects, in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others will boost the demand for packaging films, adhesives and sealants, wires and cable compounds and others.

3. The Packaging Films segments accounted for approximately 16% of the market share in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The Packaging Films are widely used in food packaging and non-food packaging owing to their excellent heat-sealing property.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plastomers Industry are -

1. The Dow Chemical Company

2. Mitsui Chemicals

3. LG Chemicals Limited

4. SK Group

5. ExxonMobil



Click on the following link to buy the Plastomers Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15246



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Thermoplastic Vulcanizates Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1301/thermoplastic-vulcanizates-market-analysis.html

B. Polyurethane Elastomers Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1304/polyurethane-elastomers-market-analysis.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062