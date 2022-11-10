Raising Agents Market worth $37.6 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 2.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Mounting usage of confectionery and bakery items is Anticipated to Boost Product Demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Raising Agents Market size is estimated to reach $37.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Raisings are commonly demarcated as a leavening agent that releases carbon dioxide as added into food items such as dough and causes it to leaven. The bubbles of unconfined carbon dioxide gas complement the air in the taken mixture and confer a fluffy structure to food items such as bread upon baking. Raising agents plays a crucial role in the elasticity and texture of food products. There are several types of leavening agents such as sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), baking powder, bakers yeast, and others.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Raising Agents Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Raising Agents Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Moreover, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Enlarging health consciousness and ascending demand for RTE foods and confectionery items are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Raising Agents Market. Hampered production due to Covid and the availability of better alternatives are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Raising Agents Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Raising Agents Market Segment Analysis-By Application : The Raising Agents Market based on the application basis can be further segmented into confectionery and bakery, RTE foods, and others. The confectionery and bakery held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to widescale use in the preparation of various sweets, desserts, and bread. Rapid modernization has its fair share in altering the taste and preferences of people in today’s world.

Raising Agents Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Raising Agents Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online platforms. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to a broadening network of supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Raising Agents Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Raising Agents Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Raising Agents Industry are -

1. Solvay S.A.

2. Lesaffre

3. Shandong SunKeen Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.

4. ACH Food

5. Weikfield Products

