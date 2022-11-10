The Sweetest Party Launches in LA
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals who love to land sweet jobs. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Every month, Recruiting for Good will sponsor a Mom and Me Lunch at a different restaurant. Girls who attend the lunch; write a foodie review. When girl does a great job; 'Girl and Mom' are invited to another VIP Celebration.
Mom and Me Lunch will occur the first Sunday of each month; first foodie party is on December 4th 2022. The exclusive celebration is for 5 moms and 5 daughters.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "In March 2020, Recruiting for Good Launched Foodie Gig ‘Kids Get Paid to Eat’ (15 Kids reviewed 100 LA Dishes). And since then, we’ve been creating The Sweetest Foodie Gigs and Parties for Good!"
How Sweet Moms Party for Good
The Sweetest Party is perfectly designed for talented girls who are nine, ten, and eleven years old; accompanied by a very sweet mom.
Mom email RSVP(at)ASweetDayinLA(dot)com; include your phone number and someone from our staff will contact you.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to discover LA's Best Dining, come to The Sweetest Party to spend quality time with your daughter; and Party for Good!"
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs. And we generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good...Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Foodie Reviews! #momandmelunch
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented 5th Grade Girls who love to express themselves and write. We Use Our Voice for Good, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards), and Recruiting for Good matches the Monies Earned to fund a scholarship so a girl in the community can travel.
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com to Learn How.
Love to Celebrate Mom and Party for Good? We do too. Participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program to earn The Sweetest Rewards; Celebrate Mother's Day in LA with Your Daughter (or BFF) enjoy (Beauty+Foodie+Shopping Reward) and help support We Use Our Voice for Good a local sweet work program preparing girls for life (Donation Given by Recruiting for Good) to learn how to earn your Mother's Day Party for Good visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com; must participate before December 31st, 2022.
