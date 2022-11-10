Asset Performance Management Market Size to Boost $ 8,954.2 Million By 2026 | CAGR 10.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Asset Performance Management Market Drivers Increasing Complexity of Applications

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Asset Performance Management Market (APM) size is forecast to reach $ 8,954.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2026. APM involves the control of software application output in order to achieve the optimal level of service as measured by performance measurements and customer interaction. The global Asset Performance Management market is being fuelled by growing demand for big data analytics, condition monitoring and predictive asset management. The demand for APM is growing as mobile and cloud networking and storage become more prevalent. Growing business services like e-commerce and online credit processing provide a lot of space for market expansion for Asset Strategy Management. The rising pattern of hybrid cloud deployment is having a big effect on the growth rate of the market, especially among operational technology. Due to the involvement of major players such as SAP, Oracle, and so on to include cloud-based models amid the increasing product releases, the cloud-based deployment model is set to expand at a higher pace thereby impacting the market growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Cloud, Internet of things and development in Asset Performance Management provide significant opportunities for market growth.

2. Growing adoption in BFSI verticals for efficient management and delivery of critical applications propels the market growth.

3. APAC region is projected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period owing to the investment in different sectors in the production and deployment of Industry 4.0, growing trend towards the automation and others.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud deployment type is projected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period 2021-2026 with CAGR of 18.6%. With almost every big player launching or extending cloud options, cloud technologies have been universally embraced.

2. Large sized organisation held the highest market share in 2020 with market revenue of around $ 2980.2 million. Enterprise systems require a high degree of scalability to appeal to broad end-users.

3. North America is estimated to be the leading region in 2020, followed by APAC and Europe. This is owing to the widespread adoption of new technologies in most industries, as well as the country's strong economy and affordability of Asset Performance Management.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Asset Performance Management industry are -

1. AppDynamics

2. Broadcom DX

3. New Relic Inc.

4. IBM Corp.

5. Dynatrace LLC

