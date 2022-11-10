Autogenerate Quality SDKs and API Documentation in Red Hat OpenShift Clusters using APIMatic CodeGen
APIMatic’s CodeGen OpenShift Operator autogenerates language-idiomatic SDKs and API Portals in Red Hat OpenShift clusters, speeding up API onboarding.AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APIMatic has achieved Red Hat Openshift Operator Certification for its SDK Generation Platform and is now a Red Hat Certified Technology Partner.
APIMatic offers a code generation solution for APIs that instantly generates SDKs in multiple programming languages, including .NET, Java, Ruby, PHP, TypeScript, and Python, using an API specification in almost any format. In addition to SDKs, APIMatic CodeGen also generates a comprehensive API Portal, enabling easier API integration and quicker developer onboarding.
“APIMatic is working with API-first companies to enable them to build great Developer experiences. We are pleased to partner with Red Hat to bring our unique code-generation tools to OpenShift”, says APIMatic CEO Adeel Ali.
As a part of the Red Hat ecosystem, OpenShift users can run the APIMatic CodeGen application in their Openshift Clusters. Moreover, they can also autogenerate SDKs and API Portals consisting of all the elements that provide a great developer experience:
1. API reference documentation
2. Language-idiomatic SDKs
3. Dynamic code samples
4. Language-specific getting started guides
5. Interactive API playground to make live API calls
Furthermore, OpenShift users can fully automate the tasks of integrating documentation and SDK generation directly into the CI/CD pipelines via Tekton and GitHub Actions. To walk through the detailed steps, refer to How to Automate SDK and Documentation Generation for your REST APIs.
Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification is awarded to Red Hat partners upon validation by Red Hat. Each partner must meet the certification requirements to deliver a seamless Operator needed for deployment. Hence, as a partner with OpenShift certification, sign up for a free trial with APIMatic and use the on-premises CodeGen solution, publishing high-quality SDKs and API Portal. For details about APIMatic’s product offering for Red Hat customers, visit Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog.
About APIMatic
APIMatic is an SDK-first developer experience platform for REST APIs. Its mission is to make API consumption as simple and quick as possible while ensuring an immersive API experience for the developers. In addition, it aims to increase developer productivity, reduce time to market APIs, and speed up developer onboarding via autogenerated SDKs and API Portals.
