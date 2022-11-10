Rabies Diagnostics Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increases The Need of Polymerase Chain Reaction Test That Are Increasing The Growth of the Rabies Diagnostics Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Rabies Diagnostics Market size is estimated to reach $2,030 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over 2021-2026. Rabies is associated with the nervous system that are caused owing to rhabdovirus and are transmitted by an animal bite. Rabies is a viral infection that has various symptoms such as fever and tingling and are followed by some other symptoms such as violent movements, uncontrolled excitement, fear of water etc. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities in medical industry and increasing Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Rabies Diagnostics Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Rabies Diagnostics Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Rabies Diagnostics Market owing to increasing advanced technologies for the diagnostic test, increasing geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement scenario.

2. Increasing prevalence of rabies and growing technological advancement are likely to aid in the market growth of the Rabies Diagnostics.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Rabies Diagnostics Market report.

4. High cost associated with diagnostics is set to create hurdles for the Rabies Diagnostics Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Rabies Diagnostics Segment Analysis – By Product: The Fluorescent Antibody Test (FAT) segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is mainly owing to increasing technological advancement and rising recommendation of FAT test by World Health Organization. Furthermore, FAT tests allow for simple and quick testing of samples and have been recorded to provide higher sensitivity, which boosts the market's growth.

Rabies Diagnostics Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The Hospital segment registered for the highest Rabies Diagnostics market share in 2020. This is owing to hospitals offering various diagnostic test for rabies infection and increasing skilled professional in hospital. Moreover, increasing number of hospitals performing fluorescent antibody test with essential safety standards increases the growth of this market.

Rabies Diagnostics Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Rabies Diagnostics Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to increasing advanced technologies for the diagnostic test, increasing geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement scenario. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 120,000 animals are tested for rabies in U.S. in 2018 that increases the demand of rabies diagnostic test and are driving the growth of this market

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Rabies Diagnostics industry are -

1. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

2. Merck KGaA

3. Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

4. Creative Diagnostics.

5. Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH

