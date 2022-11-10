Lemon Essential Oil Market Size to Hit US$2.4 billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Lemon Essential Oil Market size is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Lemon essential oil appears from cold-pressing the lemon peel, not the internal fruit. The peel is really the most nutrient-dense portion of the lemon owing to its fat-soluble phytonutrients. Lemon essential oil specifically has demonstrated antifungal actions together with activities of antioxidant and enhanced hippocampus function. Oils and extracts can normally be used reciprocally in cooking. Lemon oil is essentially more effective than lemon extract. Though flavor concentration will change by brand, normally one teaspoon of the extract can be interchanged by 1/8 teaspoon of oil. The essential oils of citrus fruit peel are around 95% monoterpene hydrocarbons.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Lemon Essential Oil Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Lemon Essential Oil Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging demand for medications with no harmful effects and lemon essential oil displaying antioxidant characteristics in the North American region.

2. Lemon Essential Oil Market growth is being driven by the surging domination of lemon essential oil collected from cold-pressing the lemon peel, in aromatherapy. However, there are case reports of lemon essential oil making the skin more sensitive to irritation from the sun, thereby making it best to refrain from sunlight when utilizing any citrus essential oil and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Lemon Essential Oil Market.

3. Lemon Essential Oil Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Lemon Essential Oil Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Lemon Essential Oil Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The Lemon Essential Oil Market based on type can be further segmented into Organic and Conventional. The Conventional Segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Lemon Essential Oil Market Segment Analysis – By End Use : The Lemon Essential Oil Market based on end-use can be further segmented into Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics, And Personal Care and Households.

Lemon Essential Oil Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Lemon Essential Oil Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America (Lemon Essential Oil Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lemon Essential Oil Industry are -

1. Citromax

2. Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

3. doTERRA International LLC

4. Isagenix International LLC

5. Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd.

