Organometallics Market size is projected to reach US$4.3 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Organometallics market size is projected to reach US$4.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Organometallics market size is projected to reach US$4.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Organometallic compounds such as Gilman reagents and Grignard reagents are widely used in stoichiometric processes, as well as in the role of catalysts to increase the rates of reactions. Organometallics are widely employed as a catalyst in the chemical industry for the manufacturing of various chemicals like acetic acid, which is supporting the Organometallic industry's growth. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand from the chemical industry, the flourishing metallurgy industry and growing applications in the textile industry. Several end-use industries in the Organometallics industry suffered negative effects as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The production halt owing to enforced lockdown resulted in decreased supply, demand and consumption of Organometallics, which had a direct impact on the Organometallics market size in the year 2020.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Organometallics market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Organometallics market, owing to the increasing production and demand for chemical products in Asia-Pacific. This increase in production and demand can be attributed to the increasing urbanization, growing per capita income and population in APAC countries.

2. Organometallics compounds such as Gilman reagents and Grignard reagents, widely used in stoichiometric processes are in high demand for use in metal-organic chemical vapor deposition and other thin-film applications due to the LED and solar cell industries' rapid growth and maturation, which is boosting the market.

3. Acetic acid is primarily produced using organometallics as a catalyst. The demand for Organometallics will therefore probably increase in response to the increasing demand for acetic acid.

4. Growing e-commerce is a key factor accelerating the market's expansion, increasing demand from numerous chemical companies for these compounds and rising demand for organometallics from the industry that synthesizes organic compounds. These are the main factors, among others, that are propelling the organometallics market.

5. However, it is estimated that the availability of alternatives and variations in the cost of raw materials will impede market expansion.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The catalysis segment held a significant share in the Organometallics market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Excellent opportunities for organic synthesis, particularly for the synthesis of fine chemicals, are provided by organometallic catalysis. The organic chemistry of transition metals is extremely diverse and they encourage a wide range of organic transformations, including unusual ones. As a result, the demand for Organometallics in catalysis is on a significant upsurge, thereby driving segmental growth.

2. The chemical segment held a significant share in the Organometallics market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the growing demand for Organometallic catalysis from the chemical industry. In the chemical industry, organometallics are used as catalysts to speed up chemical reactions for industrial-scale production of substances like carbon monoxide, acetic acid, alkali-derived polymers, acetaldehydes, etc., that have a variety of uses in our daily lives. Alcohol can also be produced using organometallic compounds by adding them to ketone or aldehyde and then creating alcohol from them.

3. Asia-Pacific held a significant share in the Organometallics market share in 2021 up to 40%, owing to the bolstering growth of the chemical sector in APAC countries. For instance, the Asia-Pacific chemical industry is growing due to the development of new facilities, the surge in production and various public-private initiatives associated with the chemical industry in the region.

